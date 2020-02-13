Gisteren lieten we jullie weten dat er een nieuwe uitbreiding voor The Division 2 aan zit te komen, die op 3 maart zal verschijnen. Deze brengt een nieuwe map met zich mee, namelijk Lower Manhattan. Producer Nick Scurr heeft tegenover Dualshockers laten weten dat deze map één op één is nagemaakt van hetzelfde gebied in de echte stad.
In de originele The Division kwam je ook in New York terecht, maar deze map was niet op ware grootte. Met The Division 2 verplaatste je je naar Washinton D.C. en deze map was wel één op één nagemaakt. Het is voor de ontwikkelaar dan niet meer dan logisch dat de Lower Manhattan map van de Warlords of New York-uitbreiding ook op ware grootte is.
De map in The Division 2 zal er overigens wel wat anders uitzien, want er heeft een orkaan doorheen gewoed.
“It is a 1:1 recreation of that area of Manhattan! So, in Division 1, that was not the case. But when we went to Washington, D.C., we had the goal of doing that so, Washington D.C. was 1:1. And then, of course, coming to Manhattan, with the four main zones we have, they are 1:1 recreations of those areas. They might not look quite the same because, obviously, a hurricane swept in and really changed the landscape. But if you’re familiar with those areas in New York City, then you’re going to see famous places like Chinatown, Wall Street, and maybe even the Statue of Liberty off the shore.”
Ik vraag me af of dat hele “virus op het geld” verhaal nog in 2 terug te vinden is, heb beta en gratis trial gespeeld maar kon er zelf niks van terug vinden.
@stefan52a: ze gaan er niet echt meer op in. Het hele verhaal van 1 is zowat in de prullenbak gedeponeerd.
Wat ik zonde vind. Maar goed, hetzelfde gebeurd ook bij Assassins Creed. Het is en blijft ubisoft
@Anoniem-3113: dat dus hahah. Zelfde bij Assassin’s Creed.