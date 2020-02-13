Gisteren lieten we jullie weten dat er een nieuwe uitbreiding voor The Division 2 aan zit te komen, die op 3 maart zal verschijnen. Deze brengt een nieuwe map met zich mee, namelijk Lower Manhattan. Producer Nick Scurr heeft tegenover Dualshockers laten weten dat deze map één op één is nagemaakt van hetzelfde gebied in de echte stad.

In de originele The Division kwam je ook in New York terecht, maar deze map was niet op ware grootte. Met The Division 2 verplaatste je je naar Washinton D.C. en deze map was wel één op één nagemaakt. Het is voor de ontwikkelaar dan niet meer dan logisch dat de Lower Manhattan map van de Warlords of New York-uitbreiding ook op ware grootte is.

De map in The Division 2 zal er overigens wel wat anders uitzien, want er heeft een orkaan doorheen gewoed.