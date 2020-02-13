New content

Coney Island Ballpark

Coney Island Amusement Park

New Specialization

Firewall – Firewall is our sixth Specialization and is equipped with a K8-Jetstream Flamethrower. Additionally, Firewall is equipped with the Striker Shield, allowing for an aggressive playstyle.

Classified Assignments

Detention Centre Rescue

Nightclub Infiltration

Exotic weapon

Chameleon

Weapons

UIC15 MOD2

Honey Badger

G28

Hardcore Mode

Disconnecting from the server while being in a downed state will now cause the character to perish.

Downed hardcore agents will now automatically decline group invites.

Leaving a group while in a downed state will now cause the character to perish.

Gameplay changes

Players will now respawn at the last checkpoint in a mission when restarting the game.

Added additional exotic weapons to the wall in the Shooting Range.

Balancing changes

[Nerf] Status effect diminishing returns have been adjusted to reduce the duration of immune effects.

[Nerf] PVP multiplier for Shotguns reduced by 20%.

[Nerf] PVP multiplier for Double Barrel Shotguns reduced by 40%.

Store

The Warlords of New York Expansion is now live for pre-purchase! Included with the purchase is the new Level 30 Character Boost that is going live today with Episode 3. This is primarily designed to allow new and returning players to have an option to jump right into the narrative of the expansion, if they so desire.

We are also introducing a purchasable Level 30 Character Boost for 2000 Premium Credits, about 20€ or your regional equivalent, that is mainly offered for players that wish to stay at base game but catch up right with the end game, as well as for players that want to get their alts to the Level 30 end-game faster. Since the Level 30 Boost is bundled with the Warlords of New York purchase, players owning the expansion will not be able to purchase the Level 30 Character Boost.

Level 30 Boost is currently not available for purchase on PlayStation 4 and will become purchasable on the platform at the same time as the Warlords of New York expansion.

Textiles are now live! When receiving a duplicate from a Standard Apparel Cache, players will now receive textiles that can be used to directly purchase a wide variety of apparel items in the store.

Bug fixes