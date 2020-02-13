

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare seizoen 2 is inmiddels aan de gang en voorafgaand aan de lancering daarvan verscheen er een update voor de shooter. Dit lieten we dinsdagavond al weten, maar de patch notes waren toen nog niet beschikbaar.

Inmiddels zijn ook die allemaal online verschenen en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht, waarin we precies kunnen zien wat er zoal is aangepast door de ontwikkelaar. Tevens geeft het een helder overzicht van aanvullende nieuwe features.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Patch Notes – Version 1.14

What’s New

New Operator: Ghost!

New Weapons: Grau 5.56 and Striker 45

New Trials!

Special Ops Survival: Azhir Cave (Sony Exclusive!)

Akimbo Weapon Perk! (available in Gunsmith)

Playlist Update!

CDL Playlist (Hardpoint, Domination, Search and Destroy)

Realism Ground War (previously Realism Mosh Pit)

Adding Boneyard into Ground War rotation

“I have Rust Issues” – 6v6 Mosh Pit

Gunfight Snipers 3v3

Rust: available in 2v2 and 6v6 playlists

Atlas Superstore: available in 6v6 and 10v10 playlists

Regiments! (check them out in the Social menu!)

* A note from the team: Bazaar and Gunfight Tournaments will go live later in the season!

GENERAL FIXES: