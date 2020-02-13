

Het uitstel van The Last of Us: Part II van afgelopen oktober kwam bij velen als een mokerslag aan, maar Naughty Dog beloofde toen de extra tijd goed te gebruiken om de game écht af te maken. De studio uit Californië lijkt die belofte ook echt in te lossen en geven in een korte update aan dat The Last of Us: Part II de laatste fase van productie in is gegaan.

Hierbij melden ze dat ze op dit moment de “finishing touches” leggen aan de game en dat ze niet kunnen wachten tot we met de titel aan de slag kunnen gaan:

‘There are a scant 108 days to go until The Last of Us Part II releases on May 29! We are thrilled to say that we’ve entered the final stretch of production and are putting the finishing touches on The Last of Us Part II as you read this.

The end of development puts us one very large step closer to launch. We know all of you have been so patient over the last few years, so it’s been thrilling to see our game taking on its final shape and knowing that means it will be in your hands soon.’