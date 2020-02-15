Marvel’s Avengers staat voor 4 september later dit jaar gepland, dit nadat de game onlangs werd uitgesteld. Het is dus nog wel even wachten en daarom is het des te opmerkelijker dat de Achievements van de game nu al online zijn verschenen.
Website Exophase die deze informatie van de netwerken afhaalt, heeft de lijst gepubliceerd. Achievements zijn altijd gelijk aan Trophies, dus dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht. Weet wel dat deze lijst spoilers bevat.
Het enige nadeel van de Achievements is dat de waarde in Trophies niet duidelijk is, dus we kunnen het nog niet specifiek aan een kleur Trophy koppelen. Ook kan het nog zijn dat de lijst verandert naarmate de release dichterbij komt, het is immers wel erg vroeg dat het online verschijnt.
On the Mountaintop
-Reach Power Level 300 with any Hero
Back in Business
-Reach Avenger Rank 250
Group Effort
-Reach Faction Rank 25 in any faction
Super Hero Business
-Complete 10 assignments
Team Player
-Reach Hero Level 5 with five different Heroes
Time to Shine
-Reach Hero Level 50 and purchase all Skills for any Hero
Tentative Peace
-Complete one of each type of War Zone
Gold Star Success
-Complete 100 assignments
Treasure Trove
-Open 50 Cache strongboxes
Honeycomb Hideout
-Complete five Hive missions
Former Glory
-Complete the “Iconic Avengers” excursion
Clear Skies
-Complete the “Welcome to Skywatch” excursion
To the Dark and Back Again
-Complete 50 Hive missions
Rough and Tumble
-Reach a combo of 20 hits or higher
And That’s How It’s Done
-Defeat 10 or more enemies with a single Heroic ability activation
Seeing Stars
-Earn a five star rating on an objective without any team member taking damage
Trying on Perfection
-Earn a 100% rating on a mission without any team member being downed
Holding It Down
-Complete 30 War Zones on Brutal or higher difficulty
The Best Around
-Earn a 100% rating for any War Zone at Merciless difficulty
More Important Things To Do
-Complete any mission in under three minutes
The Best Defense
-Defeat any 20 different enemy types
Old Fashioned Beat Down
-Defeat any boss without any strike team member taking damage
Prized Collection
-Collect a full comic set
Information Overload
-Collect 75 intelligence files
Wanting for Nothing
-Collect 500 gear items
Odds and Ends
-Collect three Artifacts
Savior of the People
-Rescue 100 AIM prisoners
Become Legend
-Equip all Legendary or better gear with any hero
Fundamentally Flawless
-Defeat 50 enemies with Assault Heroic or Ultimate Heroic abilities
Muahahahahaha!
-Fully upgrade an Artifact
Investing in the Future
-Fully upgrade any gear item
Shopping Spree
-Purchase an item from two different faction vendors
Breaking and Entering
-Break into 30 Depots
A Surprise Every Time
-Open 100 strongboxes
Top Priority
-Complete 10 Priority faction missions
Golden Ticket
-Reach the VIP balcony
The Adventure Begins
-Escape the clutches of AIM in New York
Lost But Not Forgotten
-Discover the location of the Chimera
A Little Bit Broken
-Recruit Bruce Banner
From the Ashes
-Recover the Phoenix Protocols
No Suit, No Problem
-Recruit Tony Stark
Patent Violation
-Destroy the AIM arc reactor
Gone To Ground
-Locate the Ant Hill
Itsy Bitsy
-Recruit Black Widow
A Novel Way to Travel
-Rescue Inhumans from the research facility
Thunderous Applause
-Stop the Helicarrier from crashing into New York City
Unparalleled View
-Reach the AIM space station
Welcome Back, Old Friend
-Rescue Captain America
Avengers Assemble!
-Reunite the Avengers
New Girl Makes Good
-Defeat MODOK and the Kree