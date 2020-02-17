House Flipper, ooit aangekondigd voor enkel en alleen Steam in mei 2018, komt nu ook naar de consoles. De game, of eerder simulator, laat je huizen kopen en opknappen om deze vervolgens voor een leuke winstmarge weer door te verkopen.
Mocht je dit ooit al hebben willen doen, maar zijn de kosten in het echte leven toch wat te heftig, vooral met de huidige huizenmarkt, dan is dit een leuke tussenstap. De game komt op 25 februari uit en om je te laten zien wat het zoal inhoudt qua gameplay, check je de onderstaande trailer.
- Buy -> Renovate -> Sell – House Flipper is a unique chance to become a one-man renovation crew. Buy, repair, and remodel devastated houses. Give them a second life and sell them at a profit!
- Repair Mechanics – What you’ve got at your disposal is a set of tools and parts. Use them to hammer, drill, nail and screw things together, and do whatever is necessary to fit, fix or clean up stuff.
- Interior Design – Experiment with interior designs and decorating styles you like. Decorate and furnish interiors with hundreds of unique items that you’re free to choose from. Express yourself!
- Play Your Way – Do you love interior design and want to fill up empty rooms using your favorite style? You can buy an empty apartment and furnish it. Do you prefer things only engineers would understand? You can focus on repair and installations. Are you an expert on the “small move, big change” approach? You can buy a decent house and make it perfect by adding some style and fixing stuff.
- Budget Management – The ultimate goal of the house flipping business is profit. Are you a risk taker? Do you like to invest? Estimate profit and find the best risk/reward ratio for you.
- Progress – The house flipping business is very challenging. Improve and hone your skills. Get better tools. Deploy new mechanisms and earn cash so you can to increase investment and speed up progress. Have fun!
Mooi. Het me vrouw ook eindelijk een spel om te spelen.
@Anoniem-4892: hahah die mag zeker alleen in de keuken blijven.
@stefan52a: Als of vrouwen alleen maar goed zijn in koken even serieus………
@Anoniem-9831: 😛