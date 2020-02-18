Het is weer dinsdag en dat betekent dat de PlayStation Store voorzien is van nieuwe content. Deze week verschijnen er ook weer een aantal nieuwe games, naast wat remasters en natuurlijk downloadbare content. Hieronder alles op een rijtje dat vanaf nu in de PlayStation Store beschikbaar is, alsook wat er de komende dagen aan games bijkomt.
Games
- ACA NEOGEO METAL SLUG 4 – €6,99 (PS4)
- Bayonetta – €24,99 (PS4)
- Vanquish – €24,99 (PS4)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle Launch Edition – €39,99 (PS4)
- Galactische collectie – €39,99 (PS4)
- Hunt: Showdown – €39,99 (PS4)
- Hunt: Showdown Legendary Edition – €44,99 (PS4)
- Uncharted Tides: Port Royal – €14,99 (PS4)
- DCL – The Game – €39,99 (PS4)
- Volley and Tennis Bundle Blast – €19,99 (PS4)
- Coaster – €8,99 (PS VR)
Vanaf 19 februari
- Knightin’+ (PS4)
Vanaf 20 februari
- Autobahn Police Simulator 2 (PS4)
- Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle (PS4)
- KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story (PS4)
- Townsmen – A Kigndom Rebuilt (PS4)
- Bullet Sorrow VR (PS VR)
Vanaf 21 februari
- Azur Lane: Crosswave (PS4)
- Draugen (PS4)
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[cl-r] (PS4)
Downloadbare content
Brawlhalla (PS4)
- Winterkampioenschap 2020 Pakket – €8,99
World of Warships: Legends (PS4)
- Sterk begin – Gratis
Warface (PS4)
- Grenade Launcher-pakket – Gratis
Shenmue III (PS4)
- Story Quest Pack – €5,99
Hunt: Showdown (PS4)
- 300 Blood Bonds – €2,99
- 1000 Blood Bonds – €9,99
- 2500 Blood Bonds – €24,99
- 4000 Blood Bonds – €39,99
- 5000 Blood Bonds – €49,99
- Last Gust – €3,99
- Llorona’s Heir – €4,99
- Louisiana Legacy – €5,99
- The Phantom – €4,99
- Legends of the Bayou – €9,99
