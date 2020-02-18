

Het is weer dinsdag en dat betekent dat de PlayStation Store voorzien is van nieuwe content. Deze week verschijnen er ook weer een aantal nieuwe games, naast wat remasters en natuurlijk downloadbare content. Hieronder alles op een rijtje dat vanaf nu in de PlayStation Store beschikbaar is, alsook wat er de komende dagen aan games bijkomt.

Games

Vanaf 19 februari

Knightin’+ (PS4)

Vanaf 20 februari

Autobahn Police Simulator 2 (PS4)

Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle (PS4)

KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story (PS4)

Townsmen – A Kigndom Rebuilt (PS4)

Bullet Sorrow VR (PS VR)

Vanaf 21 februari

Azur Lane: Crosswave (PS4)

Draugen (PS4)

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[cl-r] (PS4)

Downloadbare content

Brawlhalla (PS4)

World of Warships: Legends (PS4)

Sterk begin – Gratis

Warface (PS4)

Shenmue III (PS4)

Hunt: Showdown (PS4)