

Hunt: Showdown verschijnt vandaag en daarom zijn de Trophies online gegaan op het PlayStation Network. Dat brengt ons zoals altijd bij het onderstaande overzicht van alle Trophies die je in de game kunt verzamelen en het zijn er best wel wat.

Naast natuurlijk de platinum Trophy kent de game een aantal gouden en vrij veel zilveren Trophies en afsluitend een reeks bronzen Trophies. Om de platinum Trophy te behalen zul je flink aan de bak moeten, zo dien je onder andere vijf jagers naar level 50 te levelen.

Binnenkort vertellen we je of Hunt: Showdown de moeite waard is, momenteel zijn we bezig met de game voor een review.

Platinum

Among Legends

-Collect all other Hunt: Showdown trophies

Goud

Bloodline Peak

-Unlock Bloodline rank 100.

Lone Wolf

-Kill 50 contract targets solo.

Centennial Contractor

-Complete 100 Bounty Hunt contracts.

Deadeye

-Kill 100 enemy Hunters with headshots.

Zilver

Welcome to Tier 3

-Unlock Bloodline Tier 3.

Five-Ace Hand

-Have 5 level 50 Hunters at the same time.

Master Headhunter

-Recruit 100 Hunters.

In the Footsteps of Flaxman Low

-Investigate 250 clues.

Sealed and Secured

-Close 250 rifts in Quickplay matches.

Easier than Mining Sulphur

-Absorb at least 250 energy from the Wellspring in a Quickplay match.

To The Bitter End

-Be the last Hunter standing in a Quickplay match.

On the Nose

-Kill 150 monsters with headshots.

Regards from John L. Sullivan

-Kill 150 Grunts with the dusters.

Battering Ram

-Break 50 doors.

Louisiana fried Chicken

-Burn 50 chicken coops.

Monstrous Bibliophile

-Unlock 25 entries in the Book of Monsters.

Weapons Bibliophage

-Unlock 50 entries in the Book of Weapons.

Brons

Initiation Complete

-Complete Trainee Mode.

Welcome to Tier 2

-Unlock Bloodline Tier 2.

Convalescent Home

-Retire 25 Hunters.

Fifty Shades of Survival

-Get a Hunter to level 50.

Jack of All Trades

-Have 15 traits on a Hunter at the same time.

Vestal Contract

-Complete your first Bounty Hunt contract.

Clairvoyant

-Locate a contract target without investigating any clue.

First Come, First Served

-Be the first to activate the Wellspring in a Quickplay match.

Live to Fight Another Day

-Survive a Quickplay match.

Simmer down, Hothead!

-Kill an Immolator without making them explode.

Debut

-Kill your first enemy Hunter.

Eeny, Meele, Miny, Moe

-Kill a contract target with a melee attack.

Throw Hammer or Run

-Kill an enemy Hunter with a sledgehammer throw.

Sightseeing in the South

-Visit every Lawson Delta location in one mission.

Swamp Tourist

-Visit every Stillwater Bayou location in one mission.

Playing Tonight: Buddy Bolden

-Play the gramophone and the piano in one mission.

Trinity Of Pain

-Be on fire, get poisoned and bleed at the same time.

All In A Day’s Work

-Complete a daily challenge.

7 Days Later

-Complete a weekly challenge.

Do Not Disturb

-Hide in a toilet.