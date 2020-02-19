

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn heeft een grote nieuwe update ontvangen, het betreft hier patch 5.2 die de benaming ‘Echoes of a Fallen Star’ heeft gekregen. Bij deze update horen natuurlijk patchnotes en die zijn inmiddels ook door Square Enix gedeeld.

Hieronder een kort overzicht van alles wat we mogen verwachten van deze update, inclusief een trailer.

Main Scenario Quests

The first quest in the main scenario, “Old Enemies, New Threats,” becomes available after completing the final quest of the 5.1 story, “Vows of Virtue, Deeds of Cruelty.” Pick up this quest from Krile in the Rising Stones.

Eden’s Normal Raids

Unlock the next set of Eden fights in Amh Araeng (X:26.7 Y:16.7) by speaking with Yalfort. You must have completed “The Next Piece of the Puzzle,” the wrap-up quest after completing Eden’s Gate: Sepulture.

YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse

The YoRHa story continues with a few sidequests as a preamble to 5.3’s 24-man raid. The first quest is unlocked in Kholusia (X:34 Y:18.2) and requires completion of the final Copied Factory quest.

Cinder Drift (Ruby Weapon)

After completing the first MSQ quest of 5.2, “Old Enemies, New Threats,” players can pick up the quest “Ruby Doomsday” in The Lochs (X:36.4 Y:31.8) to unlock Cinder Drift. After completing the normal difficulty fight, Cinder Drift Extreme becomes available.

Ocean Fishing

Ocean fishing is an entirely new instanced mode for fishers of every level. Lower level fishers will receive EXP for participating in fishing voyages, while endgame fishers will be rewarded with scrip. This mode is unlocked in the Fishermen’s Guild in Limsa Lominsa.

Qitari Beast Tribe

The Rak’tika Greatwood map has been updated to include Hopl’s Stopple, home to the Qitari beast tribe. These quests are accessible to Disciples of the Land, level 70 and above, who’ve completed two side quests chains: “The Great Deceiver” and “Stand on Ceremony.”