Hello Games heeft No Man’s Sky van een nieuwe update voorzien. De studio blijft als maar doorsleutelen aan de game en dit keer krijgen we nieuwe content aangeboden. Met update 2.3 – oftewel Living Ship – krijgen we een nieuwe klasse van ruimteschepen aangeboden.

Zoals de titel al suggereert, kan je met deze update andere ruimteschepen maken. In plaats van de standaard metalen kan je nu ruimteschepen maken die bestaan uit organisch materiaal. Het upgraden van je voertuig zal dan ook op een andere manier gaan en je zal moeten zoeken naar de juiste organische materialen. Spelers kunnen met behulp van de nieuwe missie ‘Starbirth’ kennismaken met deze nieuwe klasse ruimteschepen.

De onderstaande trailer geeft een indruk van de Living Ship-uitbreiding. Daarnaast kan je hieronder nog de patch notes vinden van de update.