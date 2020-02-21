Nadat er eerder deze week al twee soorten sales online gingen in de PlayStation Store doet Sony er nu nog een schepje bovenop. De ‘Big in Japan’ sale is van start gegaan en daarmee zijn er over de 300 games tijdelijk afgeprijsd. Er zitten zeker mooie aanbiedingen tussen, dus neem de lijst hieronder absoluut even door.
Naast diverse oudere games zijn er ook tig vrij recente titels in de aanbieding, dus doe er je voordeel mee. Voor het overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier terecht.
- Resident Evil 2 – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Monster Hunter: World – Van €29,99
- Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Kingdom Hearts III – Van €69,99 voor €20,99
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package – Van €109,99 voor €32,99
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Van €39,99 voor €29,99
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit – Van €14,99 voor €10,99
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition – Van €59,99 voor €39,99
- Jump Force – Van €69,99 voor €29,99
- Jump Force – Deluxe Edition – Van €97,99 voor €44,99
- Jump Force – Ultimate Edition – Van €109,99 voor €49,99
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknwon – Van €69,99 voor €24,99
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition – Van €94,99 voor €34,99
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Van €69,99 voor €17,49
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition – Van €99,99 voor €24,99
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition – Van €114,99 voor €29,99
- Tekken 7 – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- Tekken 7 – Rematch Edition – Van €79,99 voor €19,99
- Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €34,99
- Code Vein – Van €69,99 voor €34,99
- Code Vein Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €54,99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle – Van €89,99 voor €19,99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Dark Souls III – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Van €69,99 voor €9,99
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition – Van €89,99 voor €14,99
- Persona 5 – Van €69,99 voor €13,99
- Persona 5: Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €19,99
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition – Van €34,99 voor €17,49
- Final Fantasy XV Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- Judgment – Van €59,99 voor €29,99
- Catherine: Full Body – Van €59,99 voor €24,99
- Catherine: Full Body Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €34,99
- Naruto TO Borutp: Shinobi Striker – Van €69,99 voor €24,99
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition – Van €94,99 voor €34,99
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered – Van €19,99 voor €11,99
- One Piece World Seeker – Van €69,99 voor €29,99
- One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition – Van €97,99 voor €44,99
- One Piece World Seeker Episode Pass – Van €29,99 voor €17,99
- Street Fighter V – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Van €59,99 voor €29,99
- Dead or Alive 6 – Van €69,99 voor €24,99
- Dead or Alive 6 Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €84,99 voor €29,99
- Dead or Alive 6 Season Pass 1 – Van €89,99 voor €64,99
- Resident Evil 6 – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Resident Evil 5 – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Resident Evil 4 – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition – Van €69,99 voor €29,99
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (PS3) – Van €24,99 voor €12,49
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (PS Vita) – Van €24,99 voor €12,49
- Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Final Fantasy IX – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Final Fantasy IX Digital Edition – Van €20,99 voor €10,49
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven – Van €69,99 voor €9,99
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
- NioH – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- NioH – Complete Edition – Van €39,99 voor €14,99
- Resident Evil – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- My Hero One’s Justice – Van €69,99 voor €24,99
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
- Final Fantasy VII – Van €15,99 voor €7,99
- Final Fantasy VII – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- SoulCalibur Ⅵ Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €39,99
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €19,99
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- Resident Evil 0 – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain – Van €59,99 voor €29,99
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain Ultimate Edition – Van €89,99 voor €44,99
- Yakuza Zero – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Pack – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn – Van €4,99 voor €2,49
- Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus – Van €4,99 voor €2,49
- Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ignis – Van €4,99 voor €2,49
- Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto – Van €4,99 voor €2,49
- Shenmue III – Van €59,99 voor €35,99
- Shenmue III – Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €74,99 voor €44,99
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II – Van €39,99 voor €24,99
- Berserk and the Band of the Hawk – Van €59,99 voor €19,99
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection – Van €99,99 voor €39,99
- Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise – Van €29,99 voor €19,99
- God Eater 3 – Van €69,99 voor €29,99
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima Upgrade DLC – Van €15,99 voor €7,99
- World of Final Fantasy – Van €24,99 voor €12,49
- World of Final Fantasy (PS Vita) – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – Van €29,99 voor €19,99
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Van €59,99 voor €17,99
- Resident Evil Revelations – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal – Van €39,99 voor €14,99
- Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal Shinobi Rivals Edition – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €47,99
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 Standard Edition – Van €59,99 voor €35,99
- Digiman Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Fighting Road Jr Heavyweight – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €26,99
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Fire Promoter – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- New Japan Pro-Wrestling 2018 Wrestler Pack – Van €7,99 voor €3,99
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Entrance Craft – Van €19,99 voor €13,99
- Fire Pro WW – World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration – Van €19,99 voor €11,99
- GUILTY GEAR Xrd Rev.2 – Van €39,99 voor €7,99
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €44,99 voor €22,49
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Season Pass – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Earth Defense Force 5 – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
- Earth Defense Force 5 Deluxe Edition – Van €74,99 voor €35,99
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Danganronpa 1/2 Reload – Van €39,99 voor €17,99
- Secret of Mana – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Secret of Mana – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash Sexy Soaker Edition – Van €39,99 voor €12,99
- ONINAKI – Van €49,99 voor €29,99
- Dead Rising Triple bundelpakket – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Onimusha: Warlords – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[st] – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- KILL la KILL – IF – Van €39,99 voor €12,99
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+ – Van €59,99 voor €11,99
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir – Van €59,99 voor €12,99
- The King of Fighters XIV – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- The King of Fighters XIV – Special Anniversary Edition – Van €39,99 voor €17,99
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
- Mega Man 11 – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – Van €59,99 voor €17,99
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 – Van €49,99 voor €12,99
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight Wicked Bundle – Van €69,99 voor €17,99
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- Umbrella Corps – Van €14,99 voor €2,99
- Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition – Van €17,99 voor €3,99
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – Van €59,99 voor €35,99
- Dragon Quest Heroes II Digital Explorer’s Edition – Van €59,99 voor €29,99
- Zanki Zero: Last Beginning – Van €59,99 voor €17,99
- Gal*Gun 2 – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- School Girl/Zombie Hunter – Van €44,99 voor €13,49
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS – Van €29,99 voor €22,49
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- ROMANCING SAGA 3 (PS Vita) – Van €31,99 voor €23,99
- ROMANCING SAGA 3 – Van €31,99 voor €23,99
- WORLDEND SYNDROME – Van €39,99 voor €14,99
- CHAOSCHILD – Van €54,99 voor €7,99
- Disgaea 5 Complete Bundle – Van €39,99 voor €17,99
- Punch Line – Van €49,99 voor €12,99
- Dragon Quest Heroes – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Dragon Quest Heroes Digital Slime Collector’s Edition – Van €44,99 voor €22,49
- The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – Van €44,99 voor €13,49
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
- White Day: A Labyrinth Named School – Van €29,99 voor €7,99
- Ys Origin – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 and 2 Combo Pack – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 – Van €38,99 voor €19,99
- Shining Resonance Refrain – Van €29,99 voor €12,99
- Left Alive Day One Edition – Van €59,99 voor €19,79
- 428: Shibuya Scramble – Van €49,99 voor €8,99
- Utawarerumono: ZAN – Van €59,99 voor €39,99
- Resident Evil 2 All In-game Rewards Unlock – Van €4,99 voor €2,49
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon – Van €59,99 voor €19,99
- Samurai Warriors 4 Empires – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
- Toukiden 2 – Van €59,99 voor €29,99
- SteinsGate 0 – Van €24,99 voor €7,99
- Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
- RAD – Van €19,99 voor €11,99
- SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy – Van €49,99 voor €29,99
- Disgaea 4 Complete+ – Van €49,99 voor €34,99
- Utawarerumono: Deception and Truth Bundle – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story – Van €12,99 voor €3,99
- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls – Van €29,99 voor €12,99
- Our World Is Ended. – Van €49,99 voor €17,99
- STEINSGATE: My Darling’s Embrace – Van €29,99 voor €20,99
- Song Of Memories – Van €49,99 voor €12,99
- Death Mark Additional Chapter Red Riding Hood – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Spirit Hunter: Death Mark – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
- Spirit Hunter: Death Mark (PS Vita) – Van €39,99 voor €15,99
- Nights of Azure – Van €59,99 voor €19,99
- CRYSTAR – Van €59,99 voor €29,99
- CRYSTAR Clothing Swap Collection – Van €11,99 voor €5,99
- CRYSTAR Holiday Collection – Van €7,49 voor €3,59
- CRYSTAR Mascot Costume Collection – Van €8,99 voor €4,49
- CRYSTAR Peddler Collection – Van €7,49 voor €3,59
- Nippon Marathon – Van €12,99 voor €5,99
- Samurai Warriors 4-II – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Onechanbara Z2: Chaos – Van €24,99 voor €4,99
- Akiba’s Beat – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Disgaea 1 Complete – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
- Akiba’s Trip: Undead and Undressed – Van €34,99 voor €6,99
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator- – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
- Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. – Van €49,99 voor €29,99
- Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
- Yomawari: Midnight Shadows – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- STEINS;GATE ELITE – Van €59,99 voor €23,99
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 – Van €14,99 voor €2,99
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 Danganronpa Pack – Van €4,99 voor €0,99
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 Deluxe Edition – Van €21,99 voor €4,49
- Gal*Gun: Double Peace – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence – Ascension – Van €59,99 voor €29,99
- Dragon Quest Builders – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Dragon Quest Builders – Van €59,99 voor €29,99
- Root Letter – Van €24,99 voor €6,99
- Persona 5 – Ariadne and Ariadne Picaro Set – Van €2,99 voor €1,49
- Persona 5 – Asterius and Asterius Picaro Set – Van €2,99 voor €1,49
- Persona 5 – Catherine Costume and BGM Special Set – Van €6,99 voor €2,99
- Persona 5 – Izanagi and Izanagi Picaro Set – Van €2,99 voor €1,49
- Persona 5 – Kaguya and Kaguya Picaro Set – Van €2,99 voor €1,49
- Persona 5 – Magatsu Izanagi and Magatsu Izanagi Picaro Set – Van €2,99 voor €1,49
- Persona 5 – Messiah and Messiah Picaro Set – Van €2,99 voor €1,49
- Persona 5 – Orpheus and Orpheus Picaro Set – Van €2,99 voor €1,49
- Persona 5 – P4: Dancing All Night Costume and BGM Special Set – Van €6,99 voor €2,99
- Persona 5 – Persona 2 Costume and BGM Special Set – Van €6,99 voor €2,99
- Persona 5 – Persona 3 Costume and BGM Special Set – Van €6,99 voor €2,99
- Persona 5 – Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Costume and BGM Special Set – Van €6,99 voor €2,99
- Persona 5 – Persona 4 Costume and BGM Special Set – Van €6,99 voor €2,99
- Persona 5 – Raidou Kuzunoha Costume and BGM Special Set – Van €6,99 voor €2,99
- Persona 5 – Shin Megami Tensei if… Costume and BGM Special Set – Van €6,99 voor €2,99
- Persona 5 – Shin Megami Tensei IV Costume and BGM Special Set – Van €6,99 voor €2,99
- Persona 5 – SMT: Persona Costume and BGM Special Set – Van €6,99 voor €2,99
- Persona 5 – Thanatos and Thanatos Picaro Set – Van €2,99 voor €1,49
- Persona 5 – Tsukiyomi and Tsukiyomi Picaro Set – Van €2,99 voor €1,49
- Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~ – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
- Earth Defense Force 4.1 Wingdiver the Shooter – Van €23,99 voor €11,99
- Toukiden: Kiwami – Van €59,99 voor €29,99
- Windjammers – Van €14,99 voor €6,99
- Valkyria Revolution – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – Van €59,99 voor €17,99
- Romancing SaGa 2 – Van €24,99 voor €14,99
- Romancing SaGa 2 – Van €24,99 voor €14,99
- NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence – Van €59,99 voor €29,99
- Birthdays the Beginning – Van €39,99 voor €12,99
- NAtURAL DOCtRINE – Van €24,99 voor €6,99
- Demon Gaze II – Van €49,99 voor €12,99
- Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa – Van €24,99 voor €12,99
- Strider – Van €14,99 voor €2,99
- Rabi-Ribi – Van €24,99 voor €7,99
- METAL MAX Xeno – Van €39,99 voor €12,99
- Grand Kingdom – Van €49,99 voor €6,99
- PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- The Lost Child – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- The Silver Case – Van €29,99 voor €7,99
- Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded – Van €49,99 voor €12,99
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle – Van €29,99 voor €7,99
- GOD WARS Future Past – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Star Ocean First Departure R – Van €20,99 voor €16,79
- NieR: Automata 3C3C1D119440927 – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Monochrome Order – Van €14,99 voor €7,99
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special Gigs – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- Atelier Ryza Season Pass ‘Kurken Island Jam-packed Pass’ – Van €54,99 voor €39,99
- Atelier Ryza: Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €74,99 voor €54,99
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout – Van €59,99 voor €44,99
- Touhou Genso Wanderer – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet – Van €29,99 voor €7,99
- Touhou Double Focus – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku! – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- Samurai Shodown – Van €59,99 voor €35,99
- Gabbuchi – Van €7,99 voor €3,99
- Conception PLUS: Maidens of the Twelve Stars – Van €59,99 voor €39,99
- TOKYO GHOUL:re [CALL to EXIST] – Van €69,99 voor €49,99
- Atelier Arland Series Deluxe Pack – Van €89,99 voor €54,99
- Atelier Rorona ~The Alchemist of Arland~ DX – Van €39,99 voor €24,99
- DATE A LIVE: Rio Reincarnation – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE Special Edition – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
- Spirit Hunter: NG – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
- Spirit Hunter: NG (PS Vita) – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Resonance of Fate 4K/HD Edition – Van €34,99 voor €23,99
- Death end reQuest – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- I am Setsuna – Van €39,99 voor €23,99
- 7’scarlet – Van €44,99 voor €13,49
- Adventures of Mana – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Atelier Totori ~The Adventurer of Arland~ DX – Van €39,99 voor €24,99
- Bad Apple Wars – Van €44,99 voor €13,49
- Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ – Van €34,99 voor €10,49
- Crystal Defenders – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Crystal Defenders [PSP] – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Dark Rose Valkyrie – Van €49,99 voor €17,99
- Dissidia 012[duodecim] Final Fantasy – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Dissidia Duodecim Prologus – Van €1,49 voor €0,74
- Dissidia Final Fantasy – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Dragon Star Varnir – Van €34,99 voor €17,49
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
- Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force – Van €29,99 voor €7,99
- Final Fantasy Tactics: War of Lions – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Final Fantasy – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Final Fantasy II – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Final Fantasy III – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Final Fantasy V – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Final Fantasy VI – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Final Fantasy VIII – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Final Fantasy XIII-2 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Final Fantasy IV: Complete Collection – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- Front Mission 3 – Van €5,99 voor €2,99
- Illusion of L’Phalcia – Van €14,99 voor €7,99
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII – Van €24,99 voor €12,49
- Lost Sphear – Van €49,99 voor €29,99
- Mary Skelter: Nightmares – Van €9,99 voor €4,09
- Megadimension Neptunia VII – Van €29,99 voor €7,99
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR – Van €39,99 voor €17,99
- Mind Zero – Van €21,99 voor €6,59
- Muramasa Rebirth Complete Collection – Van €26,99 voor €8,09
- Muramasa Rebirth Genroku Legends Collection – Van €11,25 voor €3,37
- Norn9: Var Commons – Van €34,99 voor €10,49
- Omega Quintet – Van €29,99 voor €4,99
- Period Cube ~Shackles of Amadeus~ – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk – Van €44,99 voor €13,49
- Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly – Van €44,99 voor €13,49
- Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
- Super Neptunia RPG – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Tokyo Xanadu – Van €44,99 voor €8,99
- Trails of Cold Steel III Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €54,99
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ – Van €44,99 voor €13,49
- Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
Mooie aanbiedingen!
jammer, zit niets normaals tussen.
Meeste recente games zijn fysiek goedkoper, zo is Code Vein 10 euro goedkoper bij Bol op moment. Valt dus wel mee met de mooie aanbiedingen
Dat zijn er aardig wat indd
Applaus voor PSX sense. Netjes de prijzen erbij. Mijn complimenten. Nu nog alfabetisch en dan zijn jullie helemaal top 🙂
Wat een hoop troep er tussen.
mooi gedaan met de prijzen
Gelijk alle games hierboven even binnen harken.
@Anoniem-6861: Klopt maar ga jij maar eens persona 5 voor 9 euro ergens halen 😉 of fairy fencer F voor 8 euro. je moet ook de mooie prijzen eruit halen he.
Monster Hunter world staat maar één prijs… 😉
Ps3 en Vita aanbiedingen.. welcome back haha!
@True RPGGamer: Niet zo moeilijk hoor, Persona 5 was een hele tijd geleden al voor $9,99 op de Amerikaanse store. En Fairy Fencer $6, met plus zelfs $3. Valt dus wel mee met de mooie aanbiedingen.
Kan je overigens zelf ook checken op psprices, waar ze ook de laagste prijs vermelden bij voorgaande aanbiedingen.
@Anoniem-4823: Ja maar we praten nu over Nederland. Persona 5 was daar ook voor 10 euro fysiek te krijgen. Momenteel is dit de beste aanbieding. Zelf de persona 5 steelbook editie gehaald voor 10 euro bij intertoys dus ik zou dit ook een slechte aanbieding kunnen noemen. Maar we praten over nu niet over toen.
@True RPGGamer: Als een betreffende game al een jaar geleden voor minder te koop was, dan noem ik het een matige aanbieding. De game is inmiddels nog ouder en dan zou de aanbiedingsprijs normaal ook lager liggen, vrij logisch toch.
@Anoniem-7659: Heel logisch. Maar misschien wisten mensen er toen nog niet vanaf. Dus momenteel is dit een mooie aanbieding totdat er een betere aanbieding komt. Mensen kunnen moeilijk in een tijdmachine stappen en reizen naar de tijd met de beste aanbieding die ooit geweest is.