

Gisteren lieten we je al weten dat het nieuwste Grand Prix evenement voor Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled live was gegaan, nu hebben we nog aanvullende details. Deze Grand Prix wordt met een update aan de game toegevoegd en deze update is 4.5GB groot.

Het brengt een nieuwe baan en een nieuw personage naar de game, alsook diverse activiteiten. De volledige patch notes zijn nu vrijgegeven en hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet, zodat je precies weet wat de vernieuwingen zijn.

NEW TRACK: Are you ready for Oxide’s final challenge, the most technical track ever assembled in Crash Team Racing? Then prepare to take on Drive-Thru Danger! Not for the faint of heart, this track exists high above the skyline on Oxide’s home planet Gasmoxia and pits racers in the middle of a fast-food war between the planet’s two biggest conglomerates – Nuclear Pizza and Toxic Burger. Existing at the fringes of space, it’s filled with twists, turns and risky shortcuts for the bold. The ever-present gaze of Gasmoxia’s corporate giants hangs over the heads of all racers as they strive to beat the track (and each other) and escape this toxic dystopia!

NEW CHARACTER: As if Oxide’s presence wasn’t enough, he’s enlisted help from the Galaxy’s self-proclaimed ruler, Emperor Velo! Unlock this devious new character in the Nitro Gauge.

NEW TIME TRIALS: Velo isn’t just making an appearance this season, he’s providing a whole new challenge in Time Trials! See how fast you really are by beating Velo’s insanely fast times on each of Nitro-Fueled’s courses.

NEW KARTS: Your intergalactic ride awaits! Unlock three hovering new karts this season: the Void Manta, the Velo Chopper and the retro-vibing Galactic Cruiser.

PIT STOP ITEMS: When in Gasmoxia, do as the Gasmoxians do! Look like a local with a wide array of new Pit Stop items to swag out your racer and kart in the space-adventuring theme of the planet.

NEW TRACK: Are you ready for Oxide’s final challenge, the most technical track ever assembled in Crash Team Racing? Then prepare to take on Drive-Thru Danger! Not for the faint of heart, this track exists high above the skyline on Oxide’s home planet Gasmoxia and pits racers in the middle of a fast-food war between the planet’s two biggest conglomerates – Nuclear Pizza and Toxic Burger. Existing at the fringes of space, it’s filled with twists, turns and risky shortcuts for the bold. The ever-present gaze of Gasmoxia’s corporate giants hangs over the heads of all racers as they strive to beat the track (and each other) and escape this toxic dystopia!

NEW CHARACTER: As if Oxide’s presence wasn’t enough, he’s enlisted help from the Galaxy’s self-proclaimed ruler, Emperor Velo! Unlock this devious new character in the Nitro Gauge.

NEW TIME TRIALS: Velo isn’t just making an appearance this season, he’s providing a whole new challenge in Time Trials! See how fast you really are by beating Velo’s insanely fast times on each of Nitro-Fueled’s courses.

NEW KARTS: Your intergalactic ride awaits! Unlock three hovering new karts this season: the Void Manta, the Velo Chopper and the retro-vibing Galactic Cruiser.

PIT STOP ITEMS: When in Gasmoxia, do as the Gasmoxians do! Look like a local with a wide array of new Pit Stop items to swag out your racer and kart in the space-adventuring theme of the planet.

CHAMPION KART AND DECAL: Finish in the top 5% of the Grand Prix leaderboards and win the Champion Kart and Gasmoxia signature decal!