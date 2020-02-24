World War Z was misschien niet de meest innovatieve zombieshooter op de markt, maar wist wel een breed publiek aan te spreken. Tot op de dag van vandaag blijft ontwikkelaar Saber Interactive de game ondersteunen door regelmatig updates met nieuwe content uit te brengen. Matthew Karch, CEO van Saber, benadrukte onlangs op een presentatie dat de studio geenszins van plan is om World War Z spelers in de kou te laten staan.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we continued to work on it and we certainly don’t want to abandon our fanbase, because the way games are made these days is, it’s constantly feeding your fanbase even if the content is free. That’s how you keep your community alive, and if you want to ever get to the sequel, you’ve got to keep them there. So we understand that even games that are for sale are games as a service, so that’s the way we approach all our development with all the games that we’re working on.”

Met drie à vier miljoen verkochte exemplaren lijkt het belonen van fans met nieuwe content alvast geen slechte aanpak. Later in de presentatie wordt het echter pas echt interessant. Karch bestempelt dan plots World War Z als een franchise. Wie goed tussen de lijnen door leest, merkt ongetwijfeld de hint naar op naar een mogelijk vervolg. Meer dan een hint is het weliswaar niet, maar fans kunnen hier voorlopig al hun hart aan ophalen.