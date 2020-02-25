De PlayStation Store update van deze week is weer een feit. Vandaag verschijnen er een aantal titels en dat worden er later deze week steeds meer met als hoogtepunt aanstaande vrijdag die bol staat van de nieuwe releases. Naast nieuwe games verschijnt er natuurlijk ook nog het een en ander aan downloadbare content en dat hebben we eveneens in het overzicht meegenomen.
Games
- Infliction: Extended Cut – €17,99 (PS4)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection – €29,99 (PS4)
- Two Point Hospital – €39,99 (PS4)
- Arcade Archives XX MISSION – €6,99 (PS4)
- Mecho Tales – €1,19 (PS4)
- Hayfever – €14,99
- Azur Lane: Crosswave – Deluxe Bundle – €9,99 (PS4)
- HyperParasite – €26,99 (PS4)
- Tempest – €23,99
- RACING BROS – Gratis
Vanaf 26 februari
- Amoeba Battle – Microscopic RTS Action (PS4)
- Grizzland (PS4)
- Ganbare! Super Strikers (PS4)
- Hero must die. again (PS4)
- Vasilis (PS4)
- Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash! (PS VR)
Vanaf 27 februari
- Overpass Launch Edition (PS4)
- Overpass Deluxe Launch Edition (PS4)
Vanaf 28 februari
- Bloodroots (PS4)
- Bucket Knight (PS4)
- Chop is Dish (PS4)
- Coffee Crisis (PS4)
- Don’t Even Think (PS4)
- Don’t Even Think: Starter Bundle (Full Game+ 500 D Points) (PS4)
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition (PS4)
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (PS4)
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition (PS4)
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV Digital Deluxe with Bonus (PS4)
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV with Bonus (PS4)
- Spartan Fist (PS4)
- Stab Stab Stab! (PS4)
Demo’s
- Langrisser I and II demo (PS4)
Downloadbare content
3on3 FreeStyle (PS4)
- 2020 PlayStation Plus Bonus Pack – Gratis
ARK: Survival Evolved (PS4)
Dead or Alive 6 (PS4)
- Atelier Ryza Mashup-bundel – €8,99
- Gust Mashup + Atelier Ryza Mashup-kostuums – €39,99
- Gust Mashup-kostuumbundel – €34,99
Dungeons 3 (PS4)
- A Multitude of Maps – €4,99
Dying Light (PS4)
- 5th Anniversary Bundle – €2,99
Fortnite (PS4)
- Het Iris-pack – €4,99
Niks voor mij deze week.
Ook nog bezig met de FFXV DLC.