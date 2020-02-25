

Vanwege de toenemende zorgen omtrent het coronavirus trekken steeds meer bedrijven zich terug van allerlei conferenties. Een van de grote aanstaande game conferenties is de jaarlijkse Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. Eerder trok Sony zich al terug en kort daarna volgde Kojima Productions.

Daar blijft het niet bij, want EA heeft zijn medewerkers geadviseerd niet naar het evenement af te reizen. De uitgever zal ook niet langer deelnemen aan de Game Developers Conference 2020 en tevens zal het de aanwezigheid op andere evenementen beperken, zo laat EA weten aan GameSpot.

“Having closely followed the global situation with coronavirus and with the recent escalation of cases in new regions, we have decided to take additional steps to protect the well-being of our employees including the restriction of all non-essential travel,”

“As a result we are also cancelling our official participation at GDC and limiting attendance to other events. We are continuing to monitor the situation and will adjust guidelines to our employees as we feel is appropriate.”