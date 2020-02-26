GRID is weer voorzien van een nieuwe patch en dit is een zogenaamde ‘community update’. Dit wil zeggen dat de patch problemen oplost en features toevoegt die door gamers zijn aangegeven.

De nieuwe update zorgt er onder andere voor dat regen weer normaal reageert als het op je vooruit terechtkomt en er is een extra ‘stats screen’ toegevoegd. Deze laat onder andere zien hoeveel auto’s je hebt gepasseerd. De volledige lijst van wat de nieuwe update met zich meebrengt is als volgt:

Bugs

Fix for Hot lap joining issue grid placement.

Rain on the window screen is working correctly again with all vehicles.

Features

Added the ability to tune vehicle in the pause menu in Skirmish (Once in Skirmish mode: Pause > Vehicle Tuning > Tune to what you like > Apply)

Added the ability to remove scratches and dirt when changing liveries or changing vehicles

Once you have driven with a vehicle it will have built up scratches and dirt, changing your livery will automatically clean your vehicle, entering into the garage and finding the vehicle you were using will give you the option ‘Clean and Respray’ in the tooltips at the bottom of the screen, press the right trigger button and this will clean your vehicle. This can also be done in the vehicle select menu screen as well. Note – The vehicle can only be cleaned if you own it

Added a stats screen (To access the stats screen: Main Menu > Player Profile > Edit Profile > Statistics)

This will give you stats for the following:

– Distance Driven

– Career Events Completed

– Total Drafting Time

– Cars Overtaken

– Distance on Racing Line

– Good Corners Taken

– Total Gear Shifts

– Total Air Time

– Distance Driven on Two Wheels

– Total Drift Distance