

Eerder deze week bracht Infinity Ward een nieuwe update voor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare uit die onder andere de Bazaar map aan de Gunfight modus toevoegde. Ook werden er nieuwe playlists aan de game toegevoegd, zij het van tijdelijke aard.

Naast nieuwe toevoegingen richt deze update zich ook op de nodige aanpassingen met betrekking tot de wapens en er worden bugs opgelost. Inmiddels zijn de patch notes online verschenen en die hebben we zoals altijd op een rijtje gezet. Mocht je benieuwd zijn naar de veranderingen, kijk dan zeker even verder.

Er is overigens een issue met de Giant Infection! modus, die geeft teveel XP en daarom heeft Infinity Ward deze modus tijdelijk uitgezet, zo laten ze via Twitter weten.

The Giant Infection playlist was giving out a little too much XP, so we just rolled out a playlist update to remove the mode while we work on a fix.

— Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 26, 2020