In de afgelopen periode heeft No Man’s Sky regelmatig updates ontvangen. Deze varieerden van kleine updates die wat slordigheden en fouten weghaalden tot grote updates die nieuwe content met zich meebrachten. Zo kunnen spelers sinds kort aan de slag met nieuwe ruimteschepen genaamd Living Ships en ook nu is er weer een update voor de game beschikbaar.

Het gaat hier om update 2.32 en deze brengt geen nieuwe content met zich mee. Het gaat hier puur om een aantal glitches en bugs die nu verholpen zouden moeten zijn. Hieronder kan je de patch notes bekijken van deze nieuwe update.