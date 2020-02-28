In de afgelopen periode heeft No Man’s Sky regelmatig updates ontvangen. Deze varieerden van kleine updates die wat slordigheden en fouten weghaalden tot grote updates die nieuwe content met zich meebrachten. Zo kunnen spelers sinds kort aan de slag met nieuwe ruimteschepen genaamd Living Ships en ook nu is er weer een update voor de game beschikbaar.
Het gaat hier om update 2.32 en deze brengt geen nieuwe content met zich mee. Het gaat hier puur om een aantal glitches en bugs die nu verholpen zouden moeten zijn. Hieronder kan je de patch notes bekijken van deze nieuwe update.
- Fixed an issue that caused Cuboid Roof Caps to snap to the floor, rather than the roof, of Cuboid Rooms.
- Added a chance to find cargo pods at derelict freighter space encounters.
- Fixed an issue that caused extra, incorrect inventory tabs to appear when comparing ships or freighters.
- Fixed an issue that caused frigates not to award cargo.
- Water reflections have been removed in PC VR (matching PS VR) to improve visual quality.
- A toggle has been added to the General Options menu to disable Auto Torch.
- Fixed a number of issues that prevented Atlas words from being learned correctly.
- Slightly reduced the time taken for Living Ship components to mature, so that they do not exceed 24 hours.
- Implemented a recovery fix for players whose Starbirth missions failed to locate an appropriate planet or building at the coordinates steps.
- Fixed an issue which duplicated the default filter in photo mode.
Goede ondersteuning!
Daar kunnen veel developers nog wat van leren 🙂
@Anoniem-4801: dat dus