Onlangs gingen er een paar nieuwe sales van start in de PlayStation Store en alle details daarvan kan je hier teruglezen. Er is echter nog een andere sale gaande in de Store en die richt zich op uitbreidingen en seizoenspassen.
Met over de 150 aanbiedingen zitten er erg interessante deals tussen, dus mocht je die gemist hebben dan hebben we hieronder het overzicht voor je. Je kan van deze deals gebruikmaken tot 5 maart, dus je hebt nog een klein weekje de tijd.
- Dark Souls III – Season Pass – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Upgrade – Van €14,99 voor €7,94
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass – Van €34,99 voor €17,49
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2 – Van €24,99 voor €12,49
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season Pass – Van €24,99 voor €7,99
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass – Van €24,99 voor €14,99
- Resident Evil VII – Banned Footage Vol.1 – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Resident Evil VII – Banned Footage Vol.2 – Van €14,99 voor €7,04
- Resident Evil VII – End of Zoe – Van €14,99 voor €7,94
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €2,99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Anime Music Pack – Van €14,99 voor €7,94
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Anime Music Pack 2 – Van €14,99 voor €8,99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra DLC Pack 1 – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra DLC Pack 2 – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra DLC Pack 3 – Van €7,99 voor €3,99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra DLC Pack 4 – Van €7,99 voor €3,99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pass – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pack 1 – Van €7,99 voor €3,19
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pack 2 – Van €7,99 voor €3,19
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pack 3 – Van €7,99 voor €3,19
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pack 4 – Van €7,99 voor €3,19
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Pre-Order Bonus – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse GT PACK 1 – Van €9,99 voor €1,99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse GT PACK 2 (+ Mira and Towa) – Van €9,99 voor €1,99
- Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection of « F » Pack – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion – Van €14,99 voor €10,49
- Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass – Van €34,99 voor €24,49
- Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion – Van €19,99 voor €15,99
- Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass – Van €49,99 voor €39,99
- Firewall Zero Hour Deluxe pakket – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Jump Force – Characters Pass – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Character Pass – Van €29,99 voor €8,69
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume Pass – Van €29,99 voor €8,69
- Metro Exodus – The Two Colonels – Van €7,99 voor €3,99
- Monster Hunter: World – Complete Gesture Pack – Van €24,99 voor €20,99
- Monster Hunter: World – Complete Handler Costume Pack – Van €14,99 voor €11,99
- Monster Hunter: World – Complete Sticker Pack – Van €9,99 voor €7,99
- Monster Hunter: World – Deluxe Kit – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection – Van €39,99 voor €35,19
- MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Naruto Storm 4 – Season Pass – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Naruto Storm 4 : Road to Boruto Expansion – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass 2 – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Season Pass – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Lair of the Lost Lord – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Tale of a Timeless Tome – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman’s Lot – Van €11,99 voor €5,99
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Amorous Adventures – Van €5,99 voor €2,99
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards – Van €6,99 voor €3,49
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC Collection – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes – Van €5,99 voor €2,99
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Treasures of the Past – Van €3,99 voor €1,99
- Project CARS On Demand Pack – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Resident Evil 2 Extra DLC Pack – Van €14,99 voor €7,94
- SoulCalibur Ⅵ Season Pass – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Project CARS 2 Season Pass – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Tekken 7 – Season Pass – Van €24,99 voor €12,49
- Tekken 7 – Season Pass 2 – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Tekken 7 – Season Pass 3 – Van €24,99 voor €17,49
- Tekken 7 Eliza Character – Van €4,99 voor €2,49
- The Council – Season Pass – Van €24,99 voor €12,49
- The Surge 2 – Season Pass – Van €19,99 voor €13,99
- Just Cause 4 – Adversary Assault Voertuigpack – Van €4,99 voor €2,49
- Just Cause 4 – Black Market-pack – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Just Cause 4 – Brawler Mech – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
- Just Cause 4 – Danger Rising – Van €11,99 voor €5,99
- Just Cause 4 – Dare Devils of Destruction – Van €7,99 voor €3,99
- Just Cause 4 – Deathstalker Scorpion Pack – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
- Just Cause 4 – Golden Gear Pack – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
- Just Cause 4 – Los Demonios – Van €11,99 voor €5,99
- Just Cause 4 – Neon Racer-pack – Van €2,99 voor €1,19
- Just Cause 4 – Reloaded-contentpack – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Just Cause 4 – Renegade-pack – Van €2,99 voor €1,19
- Just Cause 4 – Sea Dogs Voertuigpack – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
- Just Cause 4 – Shark and Bark Voertuigpakket – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
- Just Cause 4 – Soaring Speed Vehicle Pack – Van €4,99 voor €2,49
- Just Cause 4 – The Dragon – Van €2,49 voor €1,24
- Just Cause 4 – Toy Vehicle Pack – Van €4,99 voor €2,49
- Firewall Zero Hour – Contractor Bear – Van €3,99 voor €1,99
- Firewall Zero Hour – Contractor Dom – Van €3,99 voor €1,99
- Firewall Zero Hour – Contractor Jag – Van €3,99 voor €1,99
- Firewall Zero Hour – Contractor Kane – Van €3,99 voor €1,99
- Firewall Zero Hour – Contractor Lynx – Van €3,99 voor €1,99
- Firewall Zero Hour – Contractor Nash – Van €3,99 voor €1,99
- Firewall Zero Hour – Contractor Node – Van €3,99 voor €1,99
- Firewall Zero Hour – Contractor Proxy – Van €3,99 voor €1,99
- Firewall Zero Hour – Contractor Ruby – Van €3,99 voor €1,99
- Firewall Zero Hour – Kuhn equipment pack – Van €14,99 voor €10,49
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – A Criminal Past – Van €11,99 voor €2,39
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Assault Pack – Van €4,99 voor €0,99
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – System Rift – Van €11,99 voor €2,39
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Tactisch pakket – Van €4,99 voor €0,99
- Just Cause 3 Air, Land and Sea Expansion Pass – Van €14,99 voor €3,74
- Just Cause 3: Bavarium Sea Heist – Van €5,99 voor €1,79
- Just Cause 3: Mech Land Assault – Van €11,99 voor €3,59
- Just Cause 3: Reaper Missile Mech – Van €4,99 voor €1,49
- Just Cause 3: Sky Fortress – Van €11,99 voor €3,59
- Persona 5: Costume and BGM Bundle – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
- Persona 5: Persona Bundle – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Project CARS 2 Ferrari Essentials Pack DLC – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Project CARS 2 Fun Pack DLC – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Project CARS 2 Japanese Cars Bonus Pack – Van €4,99 voor €2,49
- Project CARS 2 Porsche Legends Pack DLC – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Project CARS 2 Spirit of Le Mans Pack DLC – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – Season Pass – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- Tekken 7 – DLC4: Anna Williams – Van €5,99 voor €2,99
- Tekken 7 – DLC5: Lei Wulong – Van €5,99 voor €2,99
- Tekken 7 – DLC6: Craig Marduk – Van €5,99 voor €2,99
- Tekken 7 – DLC7: Armor King – Van €5,99 voor €2,99
- Tekken 7 – DLC8: Julia Chang – Van €5,99 voor €2,99
- The King of Fighters XIV – Angels Diabla-kostuum – Van €1,49 voor €0,59
- The King of Fighters XIV – Classic Athena-kostuum – Van €1,49 voor €0,59
- The King of Fighters XIV – Blue Mary – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
- The King of Fighters XIV – Classic Iori-kostuum – Van €1,49 voor €0,59
- The King of Fighters XIV – Classic Kyo Costume – Van €1,49 voor €0,59
- The King of Fighters XIV – Heidern – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
- The King of Fighters XIV – Kula’s zomerjurkkostuum – Van €1,49 voor €0,59
- The King of Fighters XIV – Meitenkuns pyjamakostuum – Van €1,49 voor €0,59
- The King of Fighters XIV – Najd – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
- The King of Fighters XIV – Nakoruru Karmuikotan Costume – Van €1,49 voor €0,59
- The King of Fighters XIV – Nightmare Geese Costume – Van €1,49 voor €0,59
- The King of Fighters XIV – Oswald – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
- The King of Fighters XIV – Rock Howard – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
- The King of Fighters XIV – Ryuji Yamazaki – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
- The King of Fighters XIV – Shun’ei Kung-Fu Suit Costume – Van €1,49 voor €0,59
- The King of Fighters XIV – Sylvies Roodkapjekostuum – Van €1,49 voor €0,59
- The King of Fighters XIV – Vanessa – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
- The King of Fighters XIV – Whip – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
- The King of Fighters XIV – Nieuwe vechters-pakket – Van €17,99 voor €8,99
- The King of Fighters XIV – Nieuwe vechters-pakket 2 – Van €17,99 voor €8,99
- Black Clover: Quartet Knights Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €5,99
- Blood Bowl 2 – Team Pack – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Portal Knights – Bibbot-box – Van €2,99 voor €2,09
- Portal Knights – Emoji-box – Van €2,99 voor €2,09
- Portal Knights – Gold Throne-pack – Van €3,99 voor €2,79
- Portal Knights – Doos van sikkeneurige ringen – Van €2,99 voor €2,09
- Portal Knights – Doos met vrolijke ringen – Van €2,99 voor €2,09
- Portal Knights – Lobot-box – Van €2,99 voor €2,09
- Portal Knights – Portal Pioneer-pack – Van €2,99 voor €2,09
- Project CARS – Aston Martin Track Expansion – Van €5,49 voor €2,19
- Project CARS – Audi Ruapuna Park Expansion – Van €5,49 voor €2,19
- Project CARS – Classic Lotus Expansion – Van €7,49 voor €2,99
- Project CARS – Japanese Car Pack – Van €3,49 voor €1,39
- Project CARS – Limited Edition Upgrade – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
- Project CARS – Modified Car Pack – Van €2,49 voor €0,99
- Project CARS – Old Vs New Car Pack – Van €3,49 voor €1,39
- Project CARS – Pagani Nürburgring Combined Track Expansion – Van €3,99 voor €1,59
- Project CARS – Racing Icons Car Pack – Van €3,49 voor €1,39
- Project CARS – Renault Sportwagen pack – Van €3,49 voor €1,39
- Project CARS – Stanceworks Track Expansion – Van €5,49 voor €2,19
- Project CARS – US Race Car Pack – Van €3,49 voor €1,39
Schandalige ontwikkeling dit!!
Season pass 3 van Tekken 7
geen mortal kombat ?
Just Cause 4 – Shark and Bark Voertuigpakket – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
jottem!
Wat een kut aanbiedingen zeker de vechtgames. Is duurder dan de base game en enige wat ze toevoegen is eigen franchise characters die erin zaten in de vorige games.
@surirav1995: mensen denken sale is goedkoper,maar het is vaak juist iets duurder:)
Deze addons zijn al vrij lang in de aanbieding (19 februari). Ik zou willen dat ze de oude call of duty dlc’s (zombiemaps) van de Playstation 3 eens echt goedkoop in de aanbieding doen.