Bandai Namco heeft een extended versie van een eerder uitgebrachte character trailer geüpload van Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions. Deze trailer brengt het dubbele qua speeltijd en dat betekent dus anderhalf minuut aan extra gameplay.
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions komt uit voor de PS4, Switch, pc en Steam in 2020.
About
A new Captain Tsubasa game is here, 10 years after the release of the previous console game! Captain Tsubasa is a manga masterpiece, globally beloved even now in 2020. The new console game will be released as an arcade football game. Everyone can enjoy exchanging super plays against rivals with up to date graphics!
Key Features
- The latest Captain Tsubasa game with toon shading and realistic effects!
- Part of the globally popular Captain Tsubasa series, this title has anime-like graphics that are familiar even overseas.
- The detailed presentation of every single style of our popular characters will heat up battles of the new Captain Tsubasa game!
- Super plays clashing in high-speed! “Arcade football action.”
- This title adopts the arcade football genre that allows gamers to experience super plays in real time, one of the reasons Captain Tsubasa games are so popular.
- This is an exhilarating action game that enables players to enjoy scoring goals while performing dream skills against opponents at high speed by mastering the simple controls.