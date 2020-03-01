

Golf With Your Friends is een multiplayer minigolfgame, die al sinds begin 2016 als early access-titel speelbaar is op de pc. Uitgever Team17 en Blacklight Interactive, de ontwikkelaar van het spel, hebben nu aangekondigd dat Golf With Your Friends later dit jaar ook voor consoles wordt uitgebracht.

In totaal 12 spelers kunnen het online tegelijkertijd tegen elkaar opnemen in Golf With Your Friends. Het spel bevat meer dan tien verschillende banen in allerlei diverse omgevingen.

Golf With Your Friends komt in het tweede kwartaal van dit jaar uit voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One en Nintendo Switch. Op de pc verlaat de game dan de early access-fase. Check hieronder een trailer van het spel en een kort overzicht van de belangrijkste features.