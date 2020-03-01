Golf With Your Friends is een multiplayer minigolfgame, die al sinds begin 2016 als early access-titel speelbaar is op de pc. Uitgever Team17 en Blacklight Interactive, de ontwikkelaar van het spel, hebben nu aangekondigd dat Golf With Your Friends later dit jaar ook voor consoles wordt uitgebracht.
In totaal 12 spelers kunnen het online tegelijkertijd tegen elkaar opnemen in Golf With Your Friends. Het spel bevat meer dan tien verschillende banen in allerlei diverse omgevingen.
Golf With Your Friends komt in het tweede kwartaal van dit jaar uit voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One en Nintendo Switch. Op de pc verlaat de game dan de early access-fase. Check hieronder een trailer van het spel en een kort overzicht van de belangrijkste features.
Key Features
- Friendly competition: Players can ‘putt’ their skills to the test against 11 people in online multiplayer.
- Golf, with a view: Normal golf greens are so last year, Golf With Your Friends offers more than 10 unique courses, each with their own theme and location.
- Super-powered golf: Players can hinder their friends progress with powerups available in custom game modes. Throw down honey, turn their ball into a square, or freeze them on the spot to take the lead and drive a wedge between friends.
- Multiple game modes: Sometimes golf is just golf, and sometimes it’s golf with a basketball hoop or a hockey goal – both game modes are available alongside the classic mini golf mode.
- Fabulous golf: Rock the fairway in style, with unlockable skins, hats and trails for the golf balls.