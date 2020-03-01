

Sakura Wars, de nieuwste JRPG van SEGA, kwam eind vorig jaar al uit in Azië. Hier in het Westen moeten we wat langer wachten, maar inmiddels komt de release toch al wel aardig dichtbij. Enkele weken geleden kondigde SEGA immers aan dat de game eind volgende maand ook hier verschijnt.

Nu heeft SEGA een nieuwe trailer van Sakura Wars uitgebracht. Deze nieuwste trailer focust zich op het verhaal van de game. De trailer duurt niet heel lang, maar zo krijg je toch een beter beeld van wat je van deze “soft reboot” van de Sakura Wars-serie kunt verwachten. Check de trailer hieronder.

Sakura Wars komt op 28 april uit voor de PlayStation 4.

The stage is set in a steampunk version of 1940s Imperial Tokyo. Only a short while ago, a cataclysmic event destroyed the Imperial Combat Revue of Tokyo, the capital’s global defense force stationed at the Imperial Theater. Now home to the Flower Division, an inept rookie squad who also strives to impart hope on the citizenry with their theatrical talents, the theater has fallen on hard times and risks closure. It’s up to Seijuro Kamiyama as the captain of the new Tokyo revue to lead his squad and restore the Imperial Combat Revue and the theater back to their former glory! With the help of the revue’s five colorful performers, he must rise to the challenge of competing in the Combat Revue World Games, protecting the inhabitants of Tokyo and getting the theater back on track.