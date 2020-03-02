De kogel is door de kerk: de tweede aankondiging in de “Platinum 4” bleek Project G.G. te zijn. Een spectaculaire actiegame waarbij grote monsters een centrale rol lijken te spelen. Het zijn alleszins zeker spannende tijden voor de Japanse studio PlatinumGames: The Wonderful 101: Remastered is binnen enkele maanden onder ons en daarnaast wil de studio een nieuwe afdeling openen in Tokio, om zo nog meer te werken richting een onafhankelijk beheer.

In een interview met IGN sprak Hideki Kamiya, de regisseur van onder andere G.G., over zijn nieuwste creatie. Hij haalt hierbij vooral de invloeden aan van zijn eerdere werk, namelijk The Wonderful 101 en Viewtiful Joe. De trailer spreekt immers ook over “De krachtige climax van de Hideki Kamiya superheldentrilogie”, dus hoe zit dat nu eigenlijk precies in elkaar?

“We have labelled it as being part of the Hideki Kamiya hero trilogy. The first two titles being Viewtiful Joe, which is a solo hero story, and The Wonderful 101, which is a story of a group of heroes. In Japan, the next type of hero would be the giant hero, and I’ve always wanted to make a game based on that idea.

But while Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101 were pure action games, this will not be like that. Any game I make will of course include carefully crafted action elements, but this won’t be simply an action game. There will be much more to it than that.”