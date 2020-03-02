De kogel is door de kerk: de tweede aankondiging in de “Platinum 4” bleek Project G.G. te zijn. Een spectaculaire actiegame waarbij grote monsters een centrale rol lijken te spelen. Het zijn alleszins zeker spannende tijden voor de Japanse studio PlatinumGames: The Wonderful 101: Remastered is binnen enkele maanden onder ons en daarnaast wil de studio een nieuwe afdeling openen in Tokio, om zo nog meer te werken richting een onafhankelijk beheer.
In een interview met IGN sprak Hideki Kamiya, de regisseur van onder andere G.G., over zijn nieuwste creatie. Hij haalt hierbij vooral de invloeden aan van zijn eerdere werk, namelijk The Wonderful 101 en Viewtiful Joe. De trailer spreekt immers ook over “De krachtige climax van de Hideki Kamiya superheldentrilogie”, dus hoe zit dat nu eigenlijk precies in elkaar?
“We have labelled it as being part of the Hideki Kamiya hero trilogy. The first two titles being Viewtiful Joe, which is a solo hero story, and The Wonderful 101, which is a story of a group of heroes. In Japan, the next type of hero would be the giant hero, and I’ve always wanted to make a game based on that idea.
But while Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101 were pure action games, this will not be like that. Any game I make will of course include carefully crafted action elements, but this won’t be simply an action game. There will be much more to it than that.”
Of je nu de vorige twee games gespeeld moet hebben om volledig van Project G.G. te kunnen genieten, werd niet expliciet vermeld. Het lijkt hier wel te gaan om gemeenschappelijke thema’s in plaats van gemeenschappelijke verhaallijnen, dus hoogstwaarschijnlijk kan je sowieso in Project G.G. springen. Kamiya-san benadrukt bovendien dat Project G.G. wel degelijk mikt op een groot doelpubliek:
“[I]t won’t be a very niche kind of game; giant hero stories are popular in Japan, with things like Ultraman, and the game will have that kind of flavor to it, but I don’t want to restrict myself to the Japanese hero genre. So the setting will probably not be Japan, as that might be restrictive. But I haven’t decided yet.”
Wanneer Project G.G. precies uitkomt, is momenteel nog een raadsel. De chief creative officer van PlatinumGames, Atsushi Inaba, benadrukte echter wel dat de game bijna overal op te spelen zal zijn:
“Basically we’d like to hit PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam, and then of course PS5 and Series X are coming soon. We don’t know exactly when this will come out, but we’d like to release it on whatever are the main platforms at that time.”
De resterende ontwikkeltijd ligt momenteel tussen anderhalf jaar en drie jaar, wat ons vrij weinig info geeft. Als we echter kwaliteitsgames op ons bord willen krijgen, wachten we met veel plezier wel even af. Of om het met de woorden van Kamiya-san zelf te zeggen:
“Hey, I don’t have any desire to release games quickly! My only desire is to release games that are good.”