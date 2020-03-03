

De PlayStation Store update voor deze week is weer een ‘feit’, hoewel de content tegenwoordig meer verspreid over de week verschijnt dan op een moment. Zoals gewoonlijk hebben we wel het overzicht voor je en dat tref je hieronder met alle details wat betreft nieuwe games en extra content.

Games

Vanaf 4 maart

Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions Deluxe edition (PS4)

Pathologic 2 (PS4)

Syrup and The Ultimate Sweet (PS4)

Vanaf 6 maart

60 Seconds! (PS4)

Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut (PS4)

CrossCode (PS4)

Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate (PS4)

Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Ultimate Deluxe Edition (PS4)

Demo’s

Final Fantasy VII Remake demo (PS4)

Downloadbare content

Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts (PS4)

The Division 2 (PS4)

Spellbreak (PS4)

Monster Energy Supercross 3 (PS4)

World of Tanks (PS4)