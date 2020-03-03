De PlayStation Store update voor deze week is weer een ‘feit’, hoewel de content tegenwoordig meer verspreid over de week verschijnt dan op een moment. Zoals gewoonlijk hebben we wel het overzicht voor je en dat tref je hieronder met alle details wat betreft nieuwe games en extra content.
Games
- High-Speed Bundle – €15,99 (PS4)
- ACA NEOGEO Art of Fighting 3 – €6,99 (PS4)
- Color Slayer – €1,99 (PS4)
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition – €59,99 (PS4)
- Holfraine – €4,99 (PS4)
- Autobahn Police Simulator 2 – €29,99 (PS4)
- Freediver: Triton Down – €14,99 (PS4)
- Seperation – €14,99 (PS VR)
Vanaf 4 maart
- Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions Deluxe edition (PS4)
- Pathologic 2 (PS4)
- Syrup and The Ultimate Sweet (PS4)
Vanaf 6 maart
- 60 Seconds! (PS4)
- Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut (PS4)
- CrossCode (PS4)
- Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate (PS4)
- Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Ultimate Deluxe Edition (PS4)
Demo’s
- Final Fantasy VII Remake demo (PS4)
Downloadbare content
Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts (PS4)
- Kell-T – Gratis
The Division 2 (PS4)
- Warlords of New York – €39,99
Spellbreak (PS4)
- Mystic Founder Pack – €49,99
- Sorcerer Founder Pack – €79,99
- Champion Founder Pack – €119,99
Monster Energy Supercross 3 (PS4)
- Track Editor Pack – €2,99
World of Tanks (PS4)
- PS+ Silverbundel – Gratis
40 Euro voor een DLC is toch echt wel veel, jammer dit.
€29,99 voor de uitbreiding zie ik nu in de store, dat scheelt 😉
Spellbreak is wel belachelijk duur zeg, jammer.