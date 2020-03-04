De BAFTA Game Awards, voluit “British Academy of Film and Television Arts”, worden binnen een maand uitgereikt. Het zou uiteraard een nogal saaie bedoening zijn als we niet van tevoren zouden kunnen speculeren over welke game nu het meest geschikt is om een bepaalde prijs in de wacht te slepen. Om ons hierbij wat te helpen, werd een lijst vrijgegeven waarbij alle officiële nominaties even op een rijtje werden gezet.

Opvallende namen hierbij zijn vooral Control en Death Stranding, die allebei kans maken op elf prijzen, gevolgd door Disco Elysium die het met zeven nominaties moet doen. Untitled Goose Game kreeg bovendien vier nominaties en we weten allemaal dat onze geliefde gans de prijzen van de anderen met veel plezier zou stelen. Hideo Kojima zal overigens tijdens deze editie de BAFTA Fellowship 2020 Award in ontvangst mogen nemen.

De BAFTA Game Awards worden op 2 april 2020 uitgereikt. Alle nominaties kan je hieronder terugvinden.