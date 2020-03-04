Er is vandaag een nieuwe sale online gegaan in de PlayStation Store en in de basis gaan daarmee al een hoop games in prijs omlaag. Ben je PlayStation Plus abonnee? Dan geniet je van dubbele kortingen, waardoor de prijzen helemaal aantrekkelijk worden.
Gezien het meer dan 200 aanbiedingen betreft verwijzen we je voor de actuele prijzen graag door naar de PlayStation Store. Hieronder hebben we de games die in de aanbieding zijn wel even op een rijtje gezet, inclusief directe link naar de pagina van de game in kwestie.
- Ages of Mages: the Last Keeper
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
- Ash of Gods: Redemption
- Assetto Corsa
- Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir
- Aven Colony
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition
- Battlefield V
- Black Desert – 1,000 Pearls
- Black Desert – 10,000 Pearls
- Black Desert – 2,000 Pearls
- Black Desert – 3,000 Pearls
- Black Desert – 6,000 Pearls
- Black Desert : Deluxe Edition
- Black Desert : Standard Edition
- Black Desert : Ultimate Edition
- Blacksad: Under the Skin
- Blasphemous
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition
- Bound by Flame
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Bus Simulator
- Call of Cthulhu
- Carnival Games
- Carnival Games VR
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation®4 Edition
- Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition
- Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2
- Cities: Skylines + Surviving Mars
- Conan Exiles
- Conan Exiles – Complete Edition
- Conan Exiles – Deluxe Edition
- Concrete Genie Digital Deluxe Edition
- Darksiders III
- Darksiders III Blades & Whip Edition
- Darksiders III Digital Deluxe Edition
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
- Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dead Cells
- Dead Island Definitive Collection
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Island Retro Revenge
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack
- Death Stranding Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- DiRT Rally 2.0 – Super Deluxe Edition
- DiRT Rally 2.0 Digital Deluxe
- Discovery
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored The Complete Collection
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition
- Elite Dangerous: Deluxe Edition
- F1 2019
- F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition
- Fallout 76 Tricentennial Pack
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry: New Dawn Complete Edition
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry: New Dawn Ultimate Edition
- Far Cry: New Dawn Deluxe Edition
- Firefighters – The Simulation
- FlatOut 4: Total Insanity
- For Honor Complete Edition
- For Honor Marching Fire Edition
- For Honor Standard Edition
- Gang Beasts
- God of War
- GTAV Premium Online Edition and Great White Shark Card Bundle
- GTAV Premium Online Edition and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
- GTAV Premium Online Edition and Whale Shark Card Bundle
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ B…
- Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Injustice 2 – Standard Edition
- JUMANJI: The Video Game
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution: Carnivore Dinosaur Pack
- Jurassic World Evolution: Claire’s Sanctuary
- Jurassic World Evolution: Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack
- Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe Dinosaur Pack
- Jurassic World Evolution: Secrets of Dr Wu
- Just Cause 3
- Just Cause 3: XXL Edition
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- L. A. Noire
- L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files
- Life is Strange 2 Complete Season
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Seas…
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition
- Madden NFL 20 Ultimate Superstar Edition
- Madden NFL 20: Standard Edition
- Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat 11 PE + Injustice 2 LE – Premier Fighter
- Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition
- MudRunner
- MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
- Murdered: Soul Suspect
- MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- My Time at Portia
- Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle (2016 & Rivals)
- Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle (2016 / Rivals / Payback)
- observer
- OKAMI HD
- Onimusha: Warlords
- Overcooked
- Overcooked Holiday Bundle
- Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- PayDay 2: Crimewave Edition – The Big Score
- PayDay 2: Crimewave Edition
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Portal Knights
- Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil VII Biohazard
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Robinson: The Journey
- Rocket League
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Saints RowIV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- Snooker 19
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
- South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Hulk Bundle
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Star Wars Battlefront™ Ultimate Edition
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Standard Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition
- Terraria – PlayStation 4 Edition
- The BioWare Bundle
- The Escapists
- The Escapists + The Escapists 2
- The Escapists + The Escapists: The Walking Dead Collection
- The Escapists 2
- The Escapists 2 – Game of the Year Edition
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- The Evil Within 2
- The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR
- The Sinking City
- The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition
- Titanfall 2 Standard Edition
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Tropico 6
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- Watch_Dogs 2
- We Happy Few
- We Happy Few Digital Deluxe
- We Happy Few Season Pass
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition
- Wolfenstein II: The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe
- Wolfenstein II: The Deeds of Captain Wilkins
- Wolfenstein II: The Diaries of Agent Silent Death
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition
- World War Z
- Worms Anniversary Edition
- Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D
- Worms W.M.D
- Worms Battlegrounds
- WRC 5 eSports Edition
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC Collection
Nice om het op het op alfabetische volgorde te zien, top!
Jammer dat NFS Heat er nog niet tussen staat, gezien alle slechte reacties heb ik de game nog niet gekocht. Ergens ben ik wel benieuwd naar de game, maar niet voor € 20,- of meer.
@Kluut: Inb4 “Maar nu ontbreken de prijzen!!!”
Krijgen jullie wel NL store te zien met NL prijzen? Ik krijg Amerikaanse site te zien bij openen van link.
@Gio-the-Gamer:
Ik heb gewoon NL
@BK87:
Ok thanks. Kan je voor mij checken wat die 2 F1 2019 prijzen zijn? Thx.
Ga ik nog even mijn account settings kijken
@Gio-the-Gamer: € 19,59 & 23,99
@Unexist1989: Bedankt
Waar staan dat prijzen? ken je niet sorteer knop ofzo doen zoals bij faceboek/?