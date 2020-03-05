Sony is weer een aantal nieuwe sales in de PlayStation Store gestart en hieronder valt ook een reeks met aanbiedingen die zeer aantrekkelijk zijn. Ruim 50 games kan je nu tijdelijk voor €5,- of minder aanschaffen en dat is natuurlijk erg interessant.
Ook is er nog een aparte sale waarin games voor onder de €15,- aangeboden worden, maar gezien veel titels in beide lijsten terugkomen hebben we het hieronder samengevat. Voor de €5,- sale kan je hier in de PlayStation Store terecht en voor de €15,- sale hier.
- Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- ClusterTruck – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- SpeedRunners – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Pumped BMX + – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN – Van €3,99 voor €1,99
- The Swapper – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Virginia – The Game. – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Guts and Glory – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack – Van €7,99 voor €2,99
- Defense Grid 2 – Van €17,99 voor €4,99
- Rogue Legacy – Van €12,99 voor €3,99
- Last Day of June – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Tiny Troopers Joint Ops – Van €6,99 voor €2,99
- PAC-MAN 256 – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf Console Edition – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- BUTCHER – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- Beholder Complete Edition – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Beholder 2 – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Tiny Troopers Joint Ops Complete Bundle – Van €7,99 voor €3,99
- Castles – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
- Hue – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Serial Cleaner – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- One Piece: Grand Cruise – Van Party Hard – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Pixel Piracy – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Punch Club – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Action Henk – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Manual Samuel – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- The Little Acre – Van €12,99 voor €3,99
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA – Van €3,99 voor €1,99
- The Swindle – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Thomas Was Alone – Van €7,99 voor €3,99
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Zenith – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN – Van €3,99 voor €1,99
- Space Ribbon – Van €6,99 voor €3,49
- Titan Attacks! – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Stealth Inc: Ultimate Edition – Van €12,99 voor €3,99
- MouseCraft – Van €7,99 voor €3,99
- Vegas Party – Van €14,99 voor €2,99
- Ultratron – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG – Van €3,99 voor €1,99
- Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Gem Smashers – Van €5,49 voor €0,99
- No Time To Explain – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Chroma Squad – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- 10 Second Ninja X – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Jump Stars – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Vostok Inc. – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Schrödinger’s Cat and the Raiders of the Lost Quark – Van €8,99 voor €3,99
- Everspace – Encounters – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- Dandara – Van €14,99 voor €4,49
- Arcade Apocalypse Bundle – Van €11,99 voor €3,99
- Super Dungeon Bros MEGAbundel – Van €21,99 voor €4,99
- Demon’s Crystals – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
- Rogue Aces – Van €12,99 voor €4,99
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition – Van €9,99 voor €1,99
- Nova-111 – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Overruled! – Van €12,99 voor €4,99
- Conga Master – Van €8,99 voor €3,99
- Lovely Planet – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Freaky Awesome – Van €12,99 voor €4,99
- Expand – Van €5,99 voor €2,49
- Anoxemia – Van €7,99 voor €3,99
- Ninja Shodown – Van €12,99 voor €4,99
- Crash Dummy – Van €9,99 voor €1,49
- Krinkle Krusher – Van €4,99 voor €0,25
- Chicken Range – Van €9,99 voor €1,49
- Mars: Chaos Menace – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Expand + Soundtrack Bundle – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- Contraptions – Van €8,99 voor €1,49
- Horizon Shift ’81 – Van €6,99 voor €0,99
- Need for Speed: Payback – Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €7,99
- Hitman – Game of the Year Edition – Van €59,99 voor €9,99
- Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition – Van €69,99 voor €14,99
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy – Van €69,99 voor €14,99
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road to Boruto – Van €49,99 voor €12,99
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy – Van €39,99 voor €12,99
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition – Van €39,99 voor €7,99
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition – Van €29,99 voor €7,99
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales – Van €19,99 voor €13,49
- Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition – Van €29,99 voor €6,99
- MotoGP 18 – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- Everspace – Stellar Edition – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition – Van €69,99 voor €14,99
- MXGP PRO – Van €49,99 voor €12,99
- MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- MXGP3 – Special Edition – Van €49,99 voor €12,99
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Gold Edition – Van €39,99 voor €14,99
- Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition – Van €49,99 voor €12,99
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Van €24,99 voor €7,99
- One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition – Van €94,99 voor €14,99
- One Piece: Burning Blood – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition – Van €74,99 voor €14,99
- Tales of Berseria – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Digimon World: Next Order – Van €59,99 voor €9,99
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- RIDE 3 – Van €69,99 voor €14,99
- Risk of Rain 2 – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- Tales of Zestiria – Digitale standaard editie – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- Professional Construction – The Simulation – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- Need for Speed – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Little Nightmares – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Pac-Man: Championship Edition 2 – Van €12,99 voor €2,99
- Need for Speed: Rivals – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Brothers: a Tale of two Sons – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Professional Farmer 2017 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold Edition – Van €19,99 voor €12,99
- Professional Farmer: American Dream – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- Forestry 2017 – The Simulation – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Sea of Solitude – Van €19,99 voor €12,99
- Everspace – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- For The King – Van €24,99 voor €12,99
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €14,99
- Darkwood – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- Graveyard Keeper – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- Graveyard Keeper Collector’s Edition – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- GRIP Digital Deluxe – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- SpeedRunners Deluxe Bundle – Van €16,99 voor €6,99
- ADR1FT – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- The Town of Light – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- God Eater 2 Rage Burst – Van €49,99 voor €12,99
- Get Even – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Lethal VR – Van €14,99 voor €6,99
- NECROPOLIS: A Diabolical Dungeon Delve – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- Transport Giant – Van €19,99 voor €12,99
- Industry Giant 2 – Van €24,99 voor €12,99
- Industry Giant 2 – Gold Edition – Van €19,99 voor €14,99
- Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition – Van €23,99 voor €9,99
- Yoku’s Island Express – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- A Knight’s Quest – Van €24,99 voor €14,99
- 11-11 Memories Retold – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Bomber Crew – Van €14,99 voor €6,99
- Pineview Drive – House of Horror – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny – Van €29,99 voor €12,99
- Streets of Rogue – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Farmer and Forestry Bundle – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Dex – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Impact Winter – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Distrust – Van €14,99 voor €6,99
- Super Dungeon Bros – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- The Stealth Inc 1 and 2 Ultimate-est Edition – Van €16,99 voor €5,99
- Ginger: Beyond the Crystal – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition – Van €24,99 voor €7,49
- Anima: Gate of memories – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Underworld Ascendant – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- The Nightfall – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Death Road to Canada – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- Bomber Crew: American Edition – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- LUMO – Van €17,99 voor €5,99
- Heart & Slash – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- Joe’s Diner – Van €14,99 voor €6,99
- Realms of Arkania: Star Trail – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Pineview Drive – Joe’s Diner Horror Bundle – Van €24,99 voor €12,99
- Mr. Shifty – Van €14,99 voor €6,99
- Trailblazers – Van €29,99 voor €12,99
- EARTH’S DAWN – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- 88 Heroes – Van €14,99 voor €6,99
- Assault Suit Leynos – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- The Final Station – Van €14,99 voor €6,99
- Smoke And Sacrifice – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Serial Cleaner + Official Soundtrack Bundle – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- Nightmare Boy – Van €12,99 voor €5,99
- Team17 Trophy Hunters Pack – Van €69,99 voor €14,99
- Mugsters – Van €14,99 voor €9,99
- Team17 Indie Heroes – Van €37,99 voor €12,99
- Beholder Civic Duty-bundel – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Lovecraft´s Untold Stories – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- Close to the Sun Digital Deluxe – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! – Van €14,99 voor €9,99
- Quar: Infernal Machines – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- Phantom Trigger – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- GIGA WRECKER ALT. – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- BadLand Publishing Adventure Pack – Van €39,99 voor €14,99
Een tientje is volgens mij geen geld voor een tales game.
Ik had gisteren die van onder 15 wel gezien en onder 5 niet bedankt voor het melden
Aardige lijst, zit zover ik nu zie niks tussen. Ga wel nog even straks rustig kijken in PSN Store.
@Anoniem-4525: klopt, vooral als ze alle seizoenen al hebben uit gebracht.
@stefan52a: denk niet dat ie telltales bedoelde.