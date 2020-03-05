Eind vorig jaar bracht DICE een update uit voor Battlefield V die veel wapens van de game aanpaste. Zo werd veel schietgerei op lange afstand een stuk zwakker gemaakt en dat beviel de community toch niet zo goed. De ontwikkelaar heeft aan de hand van de verzamelde feedback nu een nieuwe update uitgebracht die veel van deze wapens weer naar de oorspronkelijke staat doet herstellen.

Update 6.2 verschijnt vandaag voor de game en past dus alle wapens weer opnieuw aan. DICE heeft de patch notes van deze update vrijgegeven en geeft hierbij de nodige toelichting. Naast het balanceren van de wapens zijn er nog andere zaken toegevoegd of aangepast die je hieronder kunt bekijken.

Battlefield 5 Update 6.2 Patch Notes

What’s New?

New Weapon Balancing ensuring a higher damage output, and improved damage dropoff

Tank Customisation

‏‏‎Weapons and Gadgets

Update 6.2 returns the base damage at range values on most weapons, back to their previous standards used in 5.0. We will be maintaining a drop in ranged damage, but one that is smaller than has been used in both 5.2 and 5.2.2. Additionally, ranged damage is now based on a weapon’s class rather than it’s rate of fire. Overall you’ll find that Weapons do more damage up close, and that the experience engaging a player at range is more satisfying.

Assault Rifles and LMGs will hit harder at range than SMGs with the equivalent rate of fire. Recoil and accuracy values have been adjusted to be consistent with the values used in 5.0. The only exception is the Type 2A, which has had a substantial increase in recoil to balance it within the the SMG class.

Bolt Action Rifles now have higher muzzle velocities across the board. These weapons are Battlefield’s longest range weapons, and are out performed by other weapons due to the bullet velocity. This adjustment will return Bolt Action Rifles to be the kings of long, and very long range combat.

We have also increased Type 11 muzzle velocity slightly for both the default, and High Velocity bullets. This should help differentiate the Type 11 more from the Bren and help to make its ranged performance stand out.

We’re also restoring the additional muzzle velocity adjustments for Sniper Rifles that did not make it into Update 6.0 released last month.

‏General Changes

Tweaked the damage values of the Bazooka and Panzerfaust. The Bazooka now does slightly less damage, especially for poor angle hits, reflecting its role as a long range sniper weapon. The Panzerfaust now does slightly more damage, especially at poor angles, returning it to the solid all around reliable antitank weapon.

The Bazooka now one hit kills enemy airplanes.

The Lunge mine now deals the correct amount of damage and is more consistent.

The Lunge mine no longer causes an unexpected second explosion after it has been selected if the player had previously used it.

The Lunge Mine now properly destroys stationary weapons.

Improved the Panzerfaust third person reload animation while in a Dinghy boat.

When equipped with some upgrades the 2x scope on the M2 Carbine did not zoom in properly. This has now been fixed.

Flamethrowers can no longer be fired when the reload animation plays, if the player also uses a pouch at the same time.

Emblems no longer clip when applied to the M2 Carbine.

Anti-Tank grenade throwback functionality has been fixed.

Ensured that the ammo belt disappears correctly when using the drum mag on the MG34.

Reduced wind impact on smoke emitted by smoke grenades and other smoke screens.

Gadgets no longer float in the air when switched in the game world.

Fixed an issue with the bolt action animation for the BOYS AT Rifle.

Fixed a LOD issue with M1918A2 on it’s bipod leg.

Fixed an issue where certain smoke effects would not be properly blocking enemy spotted icons (smoke barrage for instance).

Fixed an issue with the KI-147 and V1 rocket sometimes not having any engine sound.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes allow the spotting scope to spot enemies behind walls.

Fixed an issue that would cause an unintended soldier scream to play throughout the explosion when using the Lunge Mine.

Fixed an issue that would cause reloads not to count if the player healed during the reload animation.

Fixed the spotting scope’s glint not being aligned with the scope itself.

Corrected the ammo crate to have a pickup glint effect when being held in the player’s hands.

Corrected the Bazooka’s in world pickup model to be the bazooka, and not another rocket launcher.

‏‏‎ ‎Vehicles

The Universal carrier can no longer be disabled, as it has no self repair functionality which used to make it a frustrating transport vehicle.

The towable stationary 40MM AA no longer explodes when hitched to the Churchill tanks.

The Sherman tank no longer gets the decals of the other team, should it get stolen by the enemy team.

The Corsair F4U-1C back wheel no longer clips into the tail rudder when it retracts after take-off.

The Dinghy boat seat UI now matches the physical location of the players in the boat when seated.

Improved syncing of tank turrets aiming position between zoomed and none zoomed mode, which could previously be inconsistent if players late joined a server.

The Archer’s “rear” engine compartment has been upgraded with more armor. While still easy to critically hit like the rear, it will take less damage from a critical hit.

Increased drag on the HE shells for tanks to reduce long range tank sniping vs infantry. AT dedicated shells, which have less blast, are not affected by this change.

Increased the damage of AT mines slightly.

Increased the ammo count of shotgun type rounds for tanks, except for AA tanks.

Adjusted the Calliope Rockets to fire from a more central set of rocket tubes, in order to make more accurate shots. Decreased the time between the 4 round rocket barrage of the Calliope to make it more competitive with the Hachi’s 6 round burst.

Improved the Kettenkrad handling to be a more fun vehicle to drive.

Airplanes 3P bombsight gets less accurate at higher altitudes, pilots need to align the rings to bomb accurately from higher altitude.

Fixed a bug that could cause visual bugs when players switched between seats in the LCVP.

Fixed a bug that would cause the LCVP to sometimes rotate and spin out of control at a very high speed.

Fixed the incorrect icon for the Sturmtiger with the smoke launcher.

Fixed an issue that would cause spotted enemies to not appear from an airplane.

Fixed a bug that would cause Transport vehicles on The Pacific to not drive backwards if the terrain was not flat.

Fixed a bug with the transport vehicles on The Pacific which would sometimes cause visual issues.

Fixed a bug with certain airplane propellers spinning slower than intended.

Fixed an issue with airplanes not taking damage when hit by shell projectiles.

Fixed a bug that could cause the gunner seat position to look broken after entering it.

‏‏‎ ‎Soldier

The death flow has been refactored, making it more robust and easier for us to debug should there be other issues. This solves multiple issues related to players getting stuck in a bleeding out state after getting killed.

Improved Norman Kingleys downstate which could previously result in invisible torsos in first person view.

Japanese soldier audio no longer requests a V1 instead of the KI-147.

Fixed another bug that could cause ragdolls to “hang from their hips” With this fix, hopefully this bug should get even rarer than it already is.

Fixed an exploit that would increase the height of the players camera.

Fixed an issue affecting soldiers throwing a Kunai knife, which could result in the Katana sword floating in third person perspective.

Fixed a bug that could cause the soldier to continuously play the throw pouch animation.

‏‏‎ ‎Maps and Modes

Solomon Island – Removed the supply station that was inside the mountain.

Solomon Island – Removed the invisible collision near the beach on Breakthrough.

Solomon Island – Fixed an issue located inside the crashed plane, that could cause players to get stuck.

Solomon Island – Fixed an exploit that would allow players to hide inside a mountain wall.

Solomon Island – Removed a duplicate static track that was placed on top of another truck.

Solomon Island – Fixed multiple issues that would allow players to reach unintended areas of the map.

Solomon Island – Once the AT cannons have been destroyed, they have to be rebuilt. Previously they would incorrectly respawn.

Solomon Island – Some water no longer squirts dirt effects when being fired upon.

Solomon Island – Rain effects no longer go through the crashed airplane and military barracks.

Solomon Island – Fixed a bug that would cause invisible fires to be spawned by destroyed US transport vehicles.

Solomon Island – Various smaller clipping and other graphical issues.

Solomon Island – Many improved spawns.

Solomon Island – Improved water transparency from some angles.

Solomon Island – Added missing rain particle effects.

Solomon Island – Conquest – Improved the capture area on C flag.

Iwo Jima – Various minor graphical improvements.

Pacific Storm – Decreased the intensity of the sun, when looking out of certain bunkers.

Wake Island – Breakthrough – Improved the locations of the AT turrets in Sector 2 to make them more useful.

Wake Island – Breakthrough – Moved the AA turret in Sector 4.

Wake Island – Fixed the debris to look better when players destroy the planes parked inside the hangar.

Wake Island – Improved placement of vehicle resupply stations.

Wake Island – Added a limit to the amount of active planes on the map at the same time, each team can now only have two active planes at the same time.

Wake Island – We ask everyone to be careful around the large fuel tanks.

Wake Island – Planes now get destroyed if they crash into the hangar.

Wake Island – Fixed the floating sandbags.

Aerodrome – Improved the smoke grenade effect in the hangar area, making it more difficult to see through it.

Devastation – Fixed a few spots where players could get stuck.

Fjell 652 – Squad Conquest – Moved around a few objects that could cause players to get stuck in the geometry.

Hamada – Craters on the runway no longer hinders planes from taking off as they are now only visual and not physical alterations of the terrain.

Hamada – The sandstorm has a smoother transition loop when it’s running at maximum effect.

Marita – Fixed an exploit that could be used by players for an unfair advantage.

Narvik – Frontlines – Fixed a floating supply station and improved the combat area a bit.

Twisted Steel – Conquest – Removed the duplicate medical supply station and replaced it with an ammo station.

Breakthrough – Fixed breakthrough retreat icons in vehicles.

Outpost – Players that die near constructed towers could not be revived, this is now fixed.

Spectator mode – Fixed 3P director camera not automatically moving back to its original position after colliding with objects.

Spectator mode – Fixed a few cameras that were placed outside of the playable area by default.

War stories – Fix for the missing throwing knife animation.

War stories – Fix for the missing grenade throw animation.

Firestorm – Fixed the missing propellers on the drop planes.

Firestorm – Minimum player count for solo has been decreased from 8 to 2.

‏‏‎ ‎Other

Implemented a new audio prioritization system in order to reduce occurrences of important sounds being culled due to performance limitations. This results in more controlled and stable behavior for sounds such as vehicles, footsteps and weapons.

Players can now join their friends that are playing on Community Servers through the social menu.

Added slightly more weight to most close range weapon firing sounds, excluding smgs and pistols. The difference is most prominent in stereo.

Added a new option in the audio menu to change the hit indicator sounds between current (default), original BFV release and off.

Added a potential fix for players ending up in the wrong region when matchmaking. Please let us know if the situation has improved with this update.

Added back the “Claim all” button in the armory that has vanished.

The ammo and seat UI no longer overlap when players are in Pacific vehicles passenger seats, and when playing in 4K resolution.

Improved the M2 Carbine icon to better represent the weapon visually.

If in an airplane, Spotted enemies that are not in line of sight of the player (behind a wall etc…) will now show with a different icon in the world (an outline instead of a full diamond).

Getting multiple headshot kills in a quick succession now stacks the headshot kill icons, instead of showing them one by one.

The progression of the Selbstlader 1906 has been fixed.

The game now automatically moves the selector to the previous vehicle that the player had selected in the vehicle deploy menu.

Map icons for supply stations are now shown if players can build/repair them.

The zoom settings for the mini-map are now saved between lives.

Fixed a bug that would cause players to get stuck on the deploy screen that could trigger if they changed squads while still being alive.

Fixed typos in the Sai description.

Fixed the description of the MAB38 Mastery VI assignment.

‏‏‎ ‎Stability and Performance

Fixed a crash that could occur when using the Russian language.

Fixed a crash that could occur if the player played the game for more than 5 hours in one go.

‏‏‎ ‎PlayStation 4