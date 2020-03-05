Apex Legends zou deze week een nieuw evenement krijgen en dat is inmiddels een feit. Nadat de game zijn verjaardag vierde met het Grand Soirée evenement kunnen spelers nu aan de slag met het System Override evenement dat een nieuwe modus en meer met zich meebrengt. Kort geleden schreven we al over System Override en inmiddels zijn ook de patch notes bekend.

Spelers kunnen dus aan de slag met de Dejá Loot-modus die zich de eerste week afspeelt op World’s Edge en daarna een week op King’s Canyon. In deze modus zal de loot niet veranderen op de verschillende locaties en verandert de steeds kleiner wordende cirkel enkel per dag. Heb je dus een goede spot gevonden met uitstekende loot, dan is de kans aanwezig dat andere spelers dat ook weten.

Naast de nieuwe modus worden sommige Legends en wapens aangepast met deze update. Ook wordt de inventory van spelers aangepakt. Om de spam van granaten in de latere fases te voorkomen, nemen granaten nu meer ruimte van je rugzak in beslag. Je neemt ook minder kogels per stack mee dan voorheen en dat geldt ook voor levensreddende middelen.

Hieronder kan je de volledige lijst met aanpassingen vinden. Het System Override evenement duurt tot en met 17 maart.