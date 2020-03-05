

Onlangs maakte EA bekend dat de CONMEBOL Libertadores, het bekende voetbaltoernooi in Zuid-Amerika, begin deze maand aan FIFA 20 zou worden toegevoegd. Dit is inmiddels ook gebeurd met update 1.16 en daarvan heb je nog de changelog van ons tegoed.

De komst van de CONMEBOL Libertadores betekent ook dat FIFA 20 is uitgebreid met nieuwe stadions, teams en tenues. Het toernooi zelf kun je als losstaande competitie of als losse wedstrijden spelen, maar het zit ook in de carrièremodus verwerkt.

De changelog van patch 1.16 laat verder nog zien dat er wat kleine aanpassingen in onder meer VOLTA en FUT zijn doorgevoerd en dat diverse tenues en stadions van wat updates zijn voorzien. De volledige patch notes kun je hieronder lezen.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Increased the impact of the Overload Ball Side D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina.

Increased the impact of the Constant Pressure D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina in order to match the impact of Overload Ball Side.

General

Made the following changes:

Added CONMEBOL competitions to Career Mode and Kick Off.

Added the CONMEBOL Libertadores as a standalone competition in the main menu.

Added new stadiums, teams, kits, and presentation packages for CONMEBOL competitions.

FUT

Addressed the following issues:

Quick Selling Squad Fitness Items from the Squad Actions menu displayed an incorrect Quick Sell value, and the Item was unable to be Quick Sold.

Player Pick Items were not displaying correctly on the FUT Champions end of match Rank Progression screen.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issues:

Avatars recruited after the Tokyo event in the VOLTA STORY were incorrectly retaining an Attribute increase until VOLTA STORY was exited.

Addressed instances of debug text displaying in the VOLTA SHOP.

Visuals

Made the following changes: