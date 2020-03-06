

Over twee weken kunnen motorliefhebbers weer op tweewielers stappen en zich wagen aan de gevaarlijkste race ter wereld: de race op het eiland van Man. Hoewel we dus nog even geduld moeten hebben, heeft de ontwikkelaar de Trophies al online gezet op het PlayStation Network.

Dat brengt ons bij de onderstaande lijst waaruit blijkt dat de platinum Trophy een aardige uitdaging vormt. Niet alleen omdat het racen best lastig kan zijn, ook omdat je alle motoren en toebehoren dient te verzamelen. Liefhebbers van de sport en deze race hebben dus een mooie uitdaging in het vooruitzicht.

Platinum

Beyond the edge

-Unlock all trophies

Goud

Road trip

-Ride 1,000km

Iron Mann

-Win the Senior TT in career mode

Living Legend

-Win the TT or Senior TT in Hardcore mode

The Wild One

-Earn 250 medal points in the Challenge Area

You’re gonna need a bigger garage

-Acquire all bikes, parts and liveries in the game

Zilver

Rising star

-Win 20 races

Bulk up

-Upgrade a bike and reach the exact weight limit

A done deal

-Complete all three objectives in a contract within one season in career mode

Lone rider

-Complete a season in career mode without a team contract

Witness me!

-Earn all championship signatures in career mode

A claim to fame

-Earn 200 reputation points in career mode

Big spender

-Spend £100,000 in the shop

Irish Champion

-Win the Irish Championship in career mode

Just my cup of TT

-Win the Tourist Trophy in career mode

Easy Rider

-Earn 10 gold medals in the Challenge Area

Brons

Let’s pretend it never happened

-Use manual respawn for the first time

No pain no gain

-Fall off 50 times

Humble beginnings

-Finish your first race in a solo mode

Day/night cycle

-Finish a race at each time of day

Ready for take-off

-Accelerate 0-200km/h (0-124mph) in less than 7 seconds

Shiny and Chrome

-Use all livery colours available

Pimp my ride

-Upgrade a bike for the first time

Take a breather

-Make your first pit stop

In the fast lane

-Cross the pit stop line above the authorised speed limit

A mountain to climb

-Finish a complete lap of the Snaefell Mountain Course

The more the merrier

-Complete a race in a multiplayer mode

Take the plunge

-Start career mode

Full Circle

-Finish a season in career mode

Duty calls

-Complete a contract objective in career mode

Sign of things to come

-Earn a championship signature in career mode

Looking perky

-Use 4 different types of advantages in one race

Serious business

-Acquire a supersport, superbike and classic bike in career mode

Careerist

-Unlock all events in the calendar

Traditionalist

-Win the Classic TT in career mode

Supermanx

-Win the Junior TT in career mode