Over twee weken kunnen motorliefhebbers weer op tweewielers stappen en zich wagen aan de gevaarlijkste race ter wereld: de race op het eiland van Man. Hoewel we dus nog even geduld moeten hebben, heeft de ontwikkelaar de Trophies al online gezet op het PlayStation Network.
Dat brengt ons bij de onderstaande lijst waaruit blijkt dat de platinum Trophy een aardige uitdaging vormt. Niet alleen omdat het racen best lastig kan zijn, ook omdat je alle motoren en toebehoren dient te verzamelen. Liefhebbers van de sport en deze race hebben dus een mooie uitdaging in het vooruitzicht.
Platinum
Beyond the edge
-Unlock all trophies
Goud
Road trip
-Ride 1,000km
Iron Mann
-Win the Senior TT in career mode
Living Legend
-Win the TT or Senior TT in Hardcore mode
The Wild One
-Earn 250 medal points in the Challenge Area
You’re gonna need a bigger garage
-Acquire all bikes, parts and liveries in the game
Zilver
Rising star
-Win 20 races
Bulk up
-Upgrade a bike and reach the exact weight limit
A done deal
-Complete all three objectives in a contract within one season in career mode
Lone rider
-Complete a season in career mode without a team contract
Witness me!
-Earn all championship signatures in career mode
A claim to fame
-Earn 200 reputation points in career mode
Big spender
-Spend £100,000 in the shop
Irish Champion
-Win the Irish Championship in career mode
Just my cup of TT
-Win the Tourist Trophy in career mode
Easy Rider
-Earn 10 gold medals in the Challenge Area
Brons
Let’s pretend it never happened
-Use manual respawn for the first time
No pain no gain
-Fall off 50 times
Humble beginnings
-Finish your first race in a solo mode
Day/night cycle
-Finish a race at each time of day
Ready for take-off
-Accelerate 0-200km/h (0-124mph) in less than 7 seconds
Shiny and Chrome
-Use all livery colours available
Pimp my ride
-Upgrade a bike for the first time
Take a breather
-Make your first pit stop
In the fast lane
-Cross the pit stop line above the authorised speed limit
A mountain to climb
-Finish a complete lap of the Snaefell Mountain Course
The more the merrier
-Complete a race in a multiplayer mode
Take the plunge
-Start career mode
Full Circle
-Finish a season in career mode
Duty calls
-Complete a contract objective in career mode
Sign of things to come
-Earn a championship signature in career mode
Looking perky
-Use 4 different types of advantages in one race
Serious business
-Acquire a supersport, superbike and classic bike in career mode
Careerist
-Unlock all events in the calendar
Traditionalist
-Win the Classic TT in career mode
Supermanx
-Win the Junior TT in career mode
Kots
Bakje