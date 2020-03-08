

Psyonix heeft aangekondigd dat de ‘maart update’ voor Rocket League aankomende week wordt uitgebracht. De patch zal om precies te zijn op dinsdag 10 maart om 18:00 uur live gaan, aldus de ontwikkelaar. De update brengt een nieuwe feature en enkele veranderingen met zich mee.

De nieuwe feature betreft de mogelijkheid om Blueprints in te ruilen. Dit werkt vergelijkbaar met hoe je gratis items kunt inruilen. Je kunt vijf Blueprints van dezelfde zeldzaamheid inruilen en daarvoor krijg je één nieuwe Blueprint van een hogere zeldzaamheid terug. Dit is dus ideaal als je Blueprints bezit voor items waar je geen interesse in hebt.

Verder voert de update ook nog veranderingen door voor het navigeren door je inventaris en voor de standaardinstellingen. Als laatste worden er ook nog presets voor HDR audio toegevoegd.

Alle details van de aankomende update voor Rocket League vind je hieronder.

BLUEPRINT TRADE-IN

Once the update is live, you’ll be able to trade in Blueprints to get a Blueprint of a higher rarity, just like you can with free items. Trade five Blueprints from the same series and same rarity to get one of higher rarity in return!

FIX FOR INVENTORY FILTERS

Speaking of Blueprints, inventory management is also getting a fix. Any filters you set when viewing your inventory will stay active until you exit your inventory. You’ll even be able to change item tabs while keeping your filters. This also means you’ll be able to trade in items of a specific rarity, and those filters will remain active after the trade. We hope this makes the trading process a bit easier.

CHANGES TO DEFAULT SETTINGS

We’ve made some slight adjustments to default settings for players picking up Rocket League for the first time. The new settings should make it easier for new players to see the field and control their car. These changes will not affect anyone’s modified control scheme or camera settings, but if players are using current default settings, they will change to the new default settings after the update. Here’s what’s changing:

CAMERA

Default Camera Preset Distance increased from 260 to 270 Stiffness increased from 0.3 to 0.5

Camera Shake intensity reduced for most actions

“Legacy” Camera Preset added for players who prefer the original default settings

CONTROLS

Controller Deadzone value reduced from 0.3 to 0.2

Dodge Deadzone value increased from 0.5 to 0.8

Reduced the intensity of controller vibration at the default setting

Boost now only vibrates the controller when Boost is activated, and not while it remains active. The “Medium” and “High” Vibration settings use the old Vibration



INTERFACE

Nameplates are now “Always Visible” by default.

Team Colored Boost Meter is now enabled by default.

DYNAMIC RANGE CONTROLS FOR GAME AUDIO

We added HDR Audio to Rocket League in August’s Season 12 Update, but soon you’ll have even more control over the sound of the game. The March Update will add Dynamic Range Presets. In the “Audio” tab within the options menu, you’ll find a new dropdown menu that contains Dynamic Range Presets. Here’s how those presets will affect the game’s audio:

Medium (Default)

Medium will provide the most balanced audio mix for headphone users, and is a similar profile to the game’s current mix.

Low (Night)

Low is designed for listening at very low levels. Loud sounds become quieter and quiet sounds become louder, and we also remove some sounds that are less important. We do not recommend using this setting on high-fidelity systems or when playing Rocket League at high volume.

High (Theater)