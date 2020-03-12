Ubisoft heeft een nieuwe update voor Rainbow Six Siege uitgebracht en die brengt de nieuwe Learning Area met zich mee. Competitieve shooters zoals deze kunnen wat overweldigend zijn voor nieuwe spelers, in de Learning Area kan je dus aan de gang met diverse tutorials en tips om de game sneller onder de knie te krijgen.

Daarnaast wordt de operator Ela wat minder sterk gemaakt. De vorige update zorgde ervoor dat zij toch te sterk werd en dat wordt met deze update deels teruggedraaid. Wat er precies aan Ela aangepast wordt, kan je hieronder in de patch notes zien. Deze update brengt ook een flinke lijst aan bug fixes met zich mee, zoals je kunt zien.

LEARNING AREA

Situations and Tutorials can now be found in the new Learning Area section.

The Learning Area is a new section that groups all learning-focused content in one place for easier navigation and better accessibility. We’ve also added new Learning Tips for beginners in the Learning Area to help new players ease more quickly into the Rainbow Six Siege experience. These tips will rotate automatically but players can scroll through the tips themselves as well.

BALANCING

YING

Removed Frag Grenades, replaced with Claymore

ELA

After the last buff to her Scorpion EVo3, we saw players primarily picking only the Scorpion and an overly large increase in her win-delta and pick-rate. We also observed Ela’s K/D and K/R ratios jump much higher than what we would like to see from a healthy balance change. While we still want to keep her Scorpion fun to play, our primary focus is to keep her balanced.

These changes are aimed at scaling back some of the changes made in Y4S4.3 and tweaking her EVo3 to be at a more appropriate power level closer to what we had in mind

Reduced recoil now only applies to the first 11 bullets

Increased resettle time after burst firing

Faster uptime to increase vertical recoil

Slightly increased recoil + spread

BUG FIXES

FIXED – Clash Exploit.

FIXED – Various Iana/Oryx/Oregon Rework fixes to prepare for their release (see Test Server Patch Notes for details).

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – Melee SFX muffled while prone.

FIXED – Missing SFX when picking up a claymore while crouched.

FIXED – Some missing SFX when in observation mode.

FIXED – SFX of throwable gadgets can be muffled or missing if another SFX is played before.

FIXED – Various minor SFX issues when deploying gadgets.

FIXED – Missing drone sounds for other players in the match.

FIXED – Slug shotguns will destroy only the first layer of a destructible wooden wall.

FIXED – Missing debris on the floor when the player damages a barricade with a shotgun.

FIXED – Some weapons have inconsistent damage values between PvE and PvP.

FIXED – Rappel prompt is sometimes available from a long distance from the ledge.

FIXED – Gadgets sometimes not sticking when deployed on roof hatches during the prep phase.

FIXED – Operators unable to climb ladders when a deployable shield is placed at the top of the ladder.

FIXED – Planting the defuser on a breached wall can end the match and incur a loss.

FIXED – Inconsistencies with shrapnel from Operator gadget explosions.

FIXED – Barricades disappear when vaulting through them after they are only partially destroyed.

FIXED – Operator collision issues with indestructible walls.

OPERATORS

FIXED – Various Iana bug fixes.

FIXED – Various Oryx bug fixes.

FIXED – Various gun, Operator model clipping issues while performing various actions.

FIXED – Various issues with sight alignment and obstruction while/during ADS for some operators/guns.

FIXED – Various Operator model minor VFX issues when performing some actions or sequences of actions.

FIXED – Amaru can sometimes kill a defender after reeling in under certain circumstances.

FIXED – Ash’s and Zofia’s projectiles can damage operators without destroying the barricade if they are shot at the window’s frame.

FIXED – Ash’s breaching round sometimes will not breach destructible walls if fired from an angle and close to a metal border.

FIXED – Blitz exposes himself (from the safety of his shield people) from 3rd person POV when using his shield.

FIXED – Caveira’s Luison damage text is incorrectly stated as 55 in the loadout menu (65 is the correct damage value).

FIXED – Dokkaebi’s Logic Bomb VFX not appearing for a Defender kicked from cams.

FIXED – Echo’s Yokai appears OOB while in support mode if thrown and the spectating player joins back into the game.

FIXED – Echo’s Yokai can do a full rotation when spectating after being attached to a surface.

FIXED – Echo’s Yokai not visible and showing incorrect lights during replays.

FIXED – Fuze and Monty deploying their drones in advanced mode even if the option is set to standard.

FIXED – Glaz’s flip-sight has different FOV levels when standing vs proning and using the same sight.

FIXED – Glaz’s fire rate is lower on PvE compared to PvP.

FIXED – AOE of Goyo Volcan flames is not propagating through a pre-barricaded door or large holes in walls.

FIXED – Goyo is not receiving any points for Volan detonating after he is dead.

FIXED – Goyo’s Volcan fire AOE sometimes displaced when his Volcan is destroyed by an explosive.

FIXED – Goyo’s Volcan shield can trigger and detonate if a Mira Black Mirror is deployed next to it.

FIXED – Using Jackal’s Eyenox, older footprints are not visible for some players who reconnected.

FIXED – Jackal can sometimes still scan if he is at the edge of Mute’s Jammer AOE.

FIXED – Kali’s Lv-El can remain in the air after the barricade/wall is destroyed.

FIXED – Lesion’s Gu Mines not deploying properly when thrown directly on holes in grating in Club House garage.

FIXED – Gu Mine HUD FX can get desynced with actual damage after canceling the removal of a Gu mine.

FIXED – Maverick can destroy hatches instantly using a specific set of actions.

FIXED – Nomad’s Airjab doesn’t detonate if placed at a 90-degree angle at the EXT Vehicle Customs window on Border.

FIXED – Nomad’s Airjab ejects 2 shells after use.

FIXED – The magazines of the ARX200 clips through the weapon’s mag-well when reloading in first person POV.

FIXED – Valkyrie can deploy her gadget inside knife block map assets.

FIXED – Vigil receives a “Drone Deceived” bonus when forced out of his gadget by a Nomad Airjab.

FIXED – Wamai can’t pick up his Mag-Net if thrown between some map assets.

FIXED – Ying’s Candelas missing collision effect with other player models.

FIXED – Ying’s Candela can’t be destroyed when captured by Wamai’s Mag-Net.

FIXED – Studs on reinforced walls are not visibly destroyed after being broken by Zofia’s or Maverick’s gadgets.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – Various Oregon rework map tweaks and fixes.

FIXED – Various dynamic clipping/clipping issues on maps.

FIXED – Various LOS/pixel peek issues on maps.

FIXED – Various spawnkill exploits.

FIXED – Various LOD issues on maps.

FIXED – Some lighting issues on maps.

FIXED – Drones getting into places they should not be on various maps.

FIXED – Gadget deployment inconsistencies on various map objects.

FIXED – Floating gadgets after deployment on some map objects.

FIXED – Various map assets have floating issues after the surface that they are on is destroyed.

FIXED – Some map assets made of multiple parts that do not break all at once, the SFX is out of sync.

FIXED – Various minor issues and inconsistencies with map assets.

FIXED – Various collision issues with drones/Operators/gadgets across maps.

FIXED – Various prop projectile destruction fixes on maps.

FIXED – Some projectile gadgets will warp through specific props.

FIXED – Players can vault on top of a shelf in 1F workshop of Border.

FIXED – Players can reach the top of big rocks at EXT Cliffside woods of Chalet.

FIXED – Attackers can plant the defuser inside the hand truck at B Arsenal Room of Clubhouse.

FIXED – Bullets can penetrate the Pool table on Coastline.

FIXED – 1F Toilet wall can be reinforced from a safe position in the bathroom on Consulate.

FIXED – Metal skylight on Consulate rooftop is not blocking bullet penetration.

FIXED – Missing collision for gadgets with the desk bars at 2F Hallway of Consulate.

FIXED – Operators can throw gadgets outside during prep phase by destroying a hatch on Fortress.

FIXED – Defuser can fall through the metal container in B1 Kayak when planted on top of the ammo box in Kanal.

FIXED – Breaching charges placed on the floor of 2F Café of Theme Park destroy only one layer.

FIXED – Defuser can be dropped OOB behind the truck on EXT Fuel Pumps of Outback.

FIXED – Drones can scan enemy players without being seen through in 1F Nature Room in Outback.

FIXED – Players can rappel through iron railings on EXT Roof of Yacht.

FIXED – Operators receive damage through the foosball table if a nitro cell is placed on the other side of it.

FIXED – TV screens white noise effect still present even when damaged.

USER EXPERIENCE