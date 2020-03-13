Mortal Kombat 11 ligt al geruime tijd in de schappen en we hebben al wat nieuwe personages voorbij zien komen. Zo hebben we Shang Tsung, Night Wolf, de Terminator, Sindel en Joker mogen verwelkomen en spoedig kunnen we aan de slag met Spawn. Het is wachten tot 17/24 maart voordat we met Spawn kunnen spelen, maar in de tussentijd brengt de ontwikkelaar alvast wel een update uit.

Update 1.17 is nu te downloaden en weegt zo’n 7.5GB. Deze update brengt geen grote veranderingen met zich mee en verhelpt met name enkele problemen waar de game mee kampt. Daarnaast worden diverse aanvallen van een aantal personages aangepast of veranderd, zoals je hieronder kunt zien.