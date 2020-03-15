Begin deze maand liet Obsidian Entertainment al weten dat er snel een nieuwe update voor The Outer Worlds zou verschijnen. Daarbij werd ook alvast een voorproefje van de aankomende veranderingen gedeeld. Inmiddels is update 1.3 voor de game uitgebracht.
Met het uitbrengen van de update heeft de ontwikkelaar ook de volledige changelog vrijgegeven en hieruit blijkt dat er toch een flink aantal aanpassingen en fixes voor The Outer Worlds zijn doorgevoerd. Hieronder vallen ook enkele veel voorkomende verzoeken vanuit de community, zoals de mogelijkheid om tekstgrootte in de UI aan te passen. Ook worden er veel kleinere problemen verholpen.
De patch notes van update 1.3 voor The Outer Worlds lees je hieronder.
Top Community Requests:
- Added a setting to adjust the size of text throughout most UIs
- Updated font colors to improve visibility
- Updated NPC corpses to remain interactive even when they have no items to loot
- Added support for ultra-wide monitors (loading screens & cinematics)
- Added the ability to toggle sprinting so the player can continue moving without holding any buttons
- Added functionality to see beacons for inactive quests while viewing maps
- Added an option to show the HUD reticle only when aiming down weapon sights
Audio:
- Fixed an audio inconsistency with skill button presses
Design:
- Fixed an issue where the Extra Paranoid flaw debuff could become permanent after fast-travelling out of a restricted area
- Improved the quality of item drops when killing Manti-Queens
- Fixed an issue where corpses would consume Adreno from their inventories
- Increased the rate of casual clothing items dropping in containers and in townie NPC inventories
- Fixed an issue with some SuperNova effects being removed when entering conversations
- Fixed the effects of Encumbrance not working correctly with the Confidence Perk
- Fixed an issue where the player could become immune to melee damage after dodging through Raptidon spit
- Fixed the Level 40 Inspiration unlock not working correctly after level transitions
- Fixed an issue that caused players suffering from Hunger, Thirst, or Exhaustion to die instantly when using the Electro-Charged Surface armor mod and equipping a melee weapon
Quests:
- Fixed an issue where players could not speak to ADA if they neared the end of the game without any companions
Settings:
- Added a setting to invert the X-axis
UI:
- Fixed an issue that could cause players to be permanently stuck in the Modding UI at a workbench
- Locked doors will now show the name of the corresponding keycard if the player doesn’t have the skill or mag-picks required to pick the lock
- Fixed the player’s level being incorrect in the Vendor UI
- Fixed an issue where gamepad users could become permanently stuck in the inventory menu
- Fixed an issue that could cause the image of the player to briefly disappear from the inventory screen
- Fixed formatting issue with colons in French localization
- Fixed the AoE Radius stat on flamethrowers displaying as 0
- Fixed an issue with Japanese and Chinese characters not displaying correctly when the language is set to Korean
- Fixed an issue with nonfunctional UI prompts when modding items with a single mod slot
- Fixed an issue in the Japanese localization of Vending Machine text
- Fixed an issue when trying to break down items directly from containers
- Added an option to trigger the Idle Camera from the Pause Menu
- Fixed the Chromatic Aberration setting not saving
- Fixed Adreno not auto-equipping in the Medical Inhaler correctly if the player was completely out
- Fixed the tutorial for the Emergency Medical Inhaler repeatedly being marked as Unread
General:
- Fixed a rare crash when starting a new game
- Fixed a potential crash after using all of your Adreno and picking up more
- Fixed an issue causing duplicate stacks of Adreno to persist in the inventory
- Fixed a rare crash when transitioning between levels
- Fixed an issue where certain delayed events could occur in a new playthrough after being triggered in a previous playthrough
- Fixed a rare crash when opening the Inventory
- Fixed an issue where players would be instantly killed when fast travelling off of a ladder