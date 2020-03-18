Fortnite heeft wederom een nieuwe update gekregen, patch 12.20 intussen al, en opnieuw staan er verschillende leuke toevoegingen op het programma. De grootste verandering komt hoogstwaarschijnlijk in de vorm van een helikopter, toepasselijk omgedoopt tot ‘The Choppa’.
The Choppa kan een totaal van vijf squadleden vervoeren: één piloot en twee leden aan elke kant van het tuig. Deze Choppa’s zijn terug te vinden op verschillende plaatsen op de map, die bovendien aangeduid zijn met helipads.
Daarnaast krijgen we, hoe kan het ook anders, ook nog eens een hoop nieuwe skins. Meer bepaald gaat het hier om Bonehead, Master Minotaur, Tailor, Slurp Jonesy, Slurp Bandolette en Slurp Leviathan. Deze update voegt tenslotte ook nog het “Spy Games progressie systeem” toe tussen Ghosts en Shadows.
Naast nieuwe toevoegingen, zijn er uiteraard ook weer wat bug fixes van de partij. Je kan alle veranderingen hieronder nalezen.
Battle Royale :
- “End of match: unable to return to Lobby, go to Item Shop, or report player
- At the end of a match, the “Return to Lobby,” “Item Shop,” and “Report Player” buttons may be unresponsive on controller.
- Player markers placed too far away
- Player markers are placed on the terrain behind buildings/structures players could be aiming at.
- Stuck inside Porta Potty
- Players may get stuck inside the Porta Potty they end up in after using a Secret Passage.
- Buildings and structures may appear low detail
- We’ve seen an increase in reports of buildings and structures appearing low detail or loading in late in v12.10.
- Unable to resume Auto-Sprint on PlayStation 4
- Players on PlayStation 4 may be unable to resume Auto-Sprint when they let go of the control stick after pushing it forward slightly left/right.
- Unable to place trap if trap icon hasn’t finished loading
- Players may be unable to place a trap if the trap icon hasn’t finished loading.”
Creative mode :
- “Vault Banner is missing from Locker
- The Vault Banner does not show up in players’ Locker.
- Rails on the Yacht Prefab are displaced when placing the Prefab
- When placing the Yacht Prefab the rails on the front and back of the Yacht do not align with the rest of the Yacht.”
