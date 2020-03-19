DOOM Eternal ligt officieel vanaf morgen in de winkels, maar vanwege het coronavirus verkopen diverse winkels de game nu al. Dat betekent dat je je onder kan dompelen in een weergaloze shooter, zoals we in onze review hebben aangestipt.
Nu de game onofficieel verkrijgbaar is, is het natuurlijk ook mogelijk om Trophies te verzamelen. Die zijn online gegaan op het PlayStation Network en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht aan te verzamelen Trophies in de game.
Platinum
Heavy Metal
-Earn all Trophies
Goud
Iconoclast
-Kill the Icon of Sin
Running Up the High Score
-Complete Extra Life Mode with 10 Extra Lives in your Inventory
They’re ALL My Favorite
-Purchase all Praetor Suit Perks in a single save slot
It’s a Magic Number
-Kill 666 Demons
Zilver
The Hunters Became the Hunted
-Kill the Doom Hunters
Thumbs Down
-Best the Gladiator in the coliseum
Reforged and Refueled
-Acquire a new Crucible in Taras Nabad
Nontraditionalist
-Kill the Khan Maykr
The Once and Future Slayer
-Complete the Campaign on any difficulty
King of the Crystals
-Fully upgrade Health, Armor, or Ammo in a single save slot
Extra Extra Lives
-Pick up 20 Extra Lives Total in a single save slot
If Only I Could Read…
-Collect all physical Codex pages in a single save slot
Breaker of Gates
-Complete all Slayer Gates in a single save slot
Gunpletionist
-Master all Weapon Mods in a single save slot
Man vs Monsters
-Play 25 BATTLEMODE matches
Truce between Demons
-Heal yourself or your teammate for 50000 health in BATTLEMODE
Brons
Doomsday
-Complete Hell on Earth
Interplanetary Fracking
-Blow a hole in Mars
Treasure Hunter
-Beat all encounters and Mission Challenges, and find all Items in Taras Nabad in a single save slot
Master of Fasting
-Complete a Mission with only the Famine Mode cheat on
Crystal Craving
-Upgrade Health, Armor, or Ammo
This One’s my Favorite
-Complete a Praetor Suit Perk category in a single save slot
Homemaykr
-Spend 8 Sentinel Batteries in the Fortress of Doom in a single save slot
Reforged the Genie Lamp
-Complete the cheat code collection in a single save slot
Metal Head
-Complete the album collection in a single save slot
Playset Sold Separately
-Complete the toy collection in a single save slot
Bonus Stage
-Complete a Slayer Gate
Meet Your Unmaykr
-Acquire the Unmaykr
Darn It, They Keep BREAKING
-Perform 33 Unique Glory Kills in a single save slot
Mix and Match
-Play as 5 different Player Demons in BATTLEMODE
Fight Like Hell
-Do 5000 damage as a Player Demon in BATTLEMODE
Blood Bath
-Kill 200 opponents in BATTLEMODE
Weapons Expert
-Kill a Player Demon with each of the 8 Slayer weapons in BATTLEMODE
Vindt best wel bijzonder dat ze hem al eerder verkopen ze kunnen er mogelijk een boete voor krijgen