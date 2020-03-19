

DOOM Eternal ligt officieel vanaf morgen in de winkels, maar vanwege het coronavirus verkopen diverse winkels de game nu al. Dat betekent dat je je onder kan dompelen in een weergaloze shooter, zoals we in onze review hebben aangestipt.

Nu de game onofficieel verkrijgbaar is, is het natuurlijk ook mogelijk om Trophies te verzamelen. Die zijn online gegaan op het PlayStation Network en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht aan te verzamelen Trophies in de game.

Platinum

Heavy Metal

-Earn all Trophies

Goud

Iconoclast

-Kill the Icon of Sin

Running Up the High Score

-Complete Extra Life Mode with 10 Extra Lives in your Inventory

They’re ALL My Favorite

-Purchase all Praetor Suit Perks in a single save slot

It’s a Magic Number

-Kill 666 Demons

Zilver

The Hunters Became the Hunted

-Kill the Doom Hunters

Thumbs Down

-Best the Gladiator in the coliseum

Reforged and Refueled

-Acquire a new Crucible in Taras Nabad

Nontraditionalist

-Kill the Khan Maykr

The Once and Future Slayer

-Complete the Campaign on any difficulty

King of the Crystals

-Fully upgrade Health, Armor, or Ammo in a single save slot

Extra Extra Lives

-Pick up 20 Extra Lives Total in a single save slot

If Only I Could Read…

-Collect all physical Codex pages in a single save slot

Breaker of Gates

-Complete all Slayer Gates in a single save slot

Gunpletionist

-Master all Weapon Mods in a single save slot

Man vs Monsters

-Play 25 BATTLEMODE matches

Truce between Demons

-Heal yourself or your teammate for 50000 health in BATTLEMODE

Brons

Doomsday

-Complete Hell on Earth

Interplanetary Fracking

-Blow a hole in Mars

Treasure Hunter

-Beat all encounters and Mission Challenges, and find all Items in Taras Nabad in a single save slot

Master of Fasting

-Complete a Mission with only the Famine Mode cheat on

Crystal Craving

-Upgrade Health, Armor, or Ammo

This One’s my Favorite

-Complete a Praetor Suit Perk category in a single save slot

Homemaykr

-Spend 8 Sentinel Batteries in the Fortress of Doom in a single save slot

Reforged the Genie Lamp

-Complete the cheat code collection in a single save slot

Metal Head

-Complete the album collection in a single save slot

Playset Sold Separately

-Complete the toy collection in a single save slot

Bonus Stage

-Complete a Slayer Gate

Meet Your Unmaykr

-Acquire the Unmaykr

Darn It, They Keep BREAKING

-Perform 33 Unique Glory Kills in a single save slot

Mix and Match

-Play as 5 different Player Demons in BATTLEMODE

Fight Like Hell

-Do 5000 damage as a Player Demon in BATTLEMODE

Blood Bath

-Kill 200 opponents in BATTLEMODE

Weapons Expert

-Kill a Player Demon with each of the 8 Slayer weapons in BATTLEMODE