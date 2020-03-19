

Er is weer een nieuwe uitverkoop van start gegaan in de PlayStation Store en daarbij kan de korting oplopen tot maar liefst 65%. Titels die zoal in de aanbieding zijn, zijn Resident Evil 2, The Crew 2, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battlefield V en nog veel meer.

Het betreft een reeks van meer dan 200 aanbiedingen en hieronder hebben we alle games en extra’s op een rijtje gezet, inclusief links naar de PlayStation Store. Hierdoor kun je op gemakkelijke wijze de actuele prijs van de game of content in kwestie bekijken.

De uitverkoop duurt tot 1 april, dus je hebt even de tijd om je slag te slaan.