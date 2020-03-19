Er is weer een nieuwe uitverkoop van start gegaan in de PlayStation Store en daarbij kan de korting oplopen tot maar liefst 65%. Titels die zoal in de aanbieding zijn, zijn Resident Evil 2, The Crew 2, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battlefield V en nog veel meer.
Het betreft een reeks van meer dan 200 aanbiedingen en hieronder hebben we alle games en extra’s op een rijtje gezet, inclusief links naar de PlayStation Store. Hierdoor kun je op gemakkelijke wijze de actuele prijs van de game of content in kwestie bekijken.
De uitverkoop duurt tot 1 april, dus je hebt even de tijd om je slag te slaan.
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition
- Alekhine’s Gun
- American Fugitive
- Amtrak SW1000R Loco Add-On
- AO Tennis 2
- Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate – Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed: Unity
- Banner Saga Trilogy
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season of Infamy: Most Wanted
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass
- Battlefield V & EA Sports UFC 3 Bundle
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition
- Beast Quest
- Big Fish Lure Pack
- Bloodborne
- Bloodborne The Old Hunters
- Bloodstained: Iga’s Back Pack
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Citadel: Forged with Fire
- Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition
- Crawl
- Dark Souls Remastered
- Darksiders III Season Pass
- Dead Alliance
- Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition
- Dead by Daylight : Darkness Among Us
- Dead by Daylight: Ash vs Evil Dead
- Dead by Daylight: Cursed Legacy Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: Curtain Call Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: Demise of the Faithful Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: Shattered Bloodline
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Dead Rising
- Dead Rising 2
- Dead Rising 2 Off The Record
- Decay of Logos
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (with Red Orbs)
- DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle
- DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle
- DOOM VFR
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pass
- Dungeons 3 – Clash of Gods
- Dungeons 3 – Once upon A Time
- Dying Light: The Following
- Earth Defense Force 5
- Earth Defense Force Deluxe Edition
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain Ultimate Edition
- Earth Defense Force 4.1 Wingdiver the Shooter
- East Coastway
- ELEX
- Elite Dangerous
- Euro Fishing
- Euro Fishing: Castle Edition
- Euro Fishing: Season Pass
- Euro Fishing: Urban Edition
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle
- Far Cry 4 Season pass
- Far Cry 4 Valley of the Yetis
- Far Cry Primal
- Far Cry 5
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe
- FSW + Quad Lake Pass
- Generation Zero
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Year 1 Pass
- Giant Carp Pack
- Gigantica Road Lake
- Goat MMO Simulator
- Goat Simulator DLC Bundle
- Goat Simulator: GoatZ
- Goat Simulator: Payday
- Goat Simulator: Waste of Space
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X
- Hellfront: Honeymoon
- Hitman Go
- Hostile Takeover
- Human: Fall Flat
- Indivisible
- Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack
- Jezioro Bestii
- Lago del mundo
- Laguna Iquitos
- Lake Arnold
- Lake Dylan
- Lake Williams
- Lara Croft GO
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham Season Pass
- LEGO CITY Undercover
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers (Arabic Ver.)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass
- LEGO The Incredibles
- Lichdom: Battlemage
- Life is Strange Season Pass
- Little Dragons Café
- Loading Human: Chapter 1
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Long Island Rail Road
- Lough Kerr
- Mafia III Season Pass
- Main Spessart Bahn
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
- Monster Hunter: World Complete Gesture Pack
- Monster Hunter: World Complete Handler Costume Pack
- Monster Hunter: World Complete Sticker Pack
- Monster Hunter: World DLC Collection
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Lord of the Hunt
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Season Pass
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – The Bright Lord
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Expansion Pass
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Story Expansion
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videog…
- Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Season Pass
- Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Deluxe
- Mortal Kombat XL
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- MX vs ATV All Out
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
- NHL 20
- NHL 20 Deluxe Edition
- NHL 20 Ultimate Edition
- Northern Trans-Pennine
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas
- Overcooked! 2
- Overcooked! 2 – Campfire Cook Off
- Overcooked! 2 – Carnival of Chaos
- Overcooked! 2 – Night of the Hangry Horde
- Overcooked! 2 – Season Pass
- Overcooked! 2 – Surf ‘n’ Turf
- Overcooked! 2 – Too Many Cooks Pack
- Paradise Lost
- Peggle 2
- Peninsula Corridor
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Poncho
- Project CARS Bundle
- Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Pure Pool
- Puyo Puyo Champions
- RAGE 2
- RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition
- Railway Empire – Crossing the Andes
- Railway Empire – Great Britain & Ireland
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil 2 All In Game Rewards Unlock
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil VII Biohazard Season Pass
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Rhein-Ruhr Osten
- RICO
- Ride 2
- Ride 2 Special Edition
- Riverbond
- Road Rage
- Rugby 20
- Ruhr-Sieg Nord
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO – Special Edition
- Shadows: Awakening – Necrophage’s Curse
- Shadows: Awakening – The Chromaton Chronicles
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Expansion Bundle
- Ski Jumpiing Pro VR
- Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle
- Slender: The Arrival
- SMITE Digital Deluxe Edition 2020
- SMITE Ultimate God Pack Bundle
- SOMA
- SoulCalibur Ⅵ
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Heist
- SteamWorld Heist: Hatbox: Hatful Eight + 2
- SteamWorld Heist: The Outsider
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
- Sudden Strike 4: Road to Dunkirk
- Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific War
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
- Super Street: The game
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Upgrade
- Tackle Box Equipment Pack
- Talon Fishery
- Tees Valley Line
- Tembo the Badass Elephant
- The Blackout Club
- The Crew 2 Standard Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- The Sims 4
- The Surge
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Thief
- Thumper
- Titan Quest
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Tournament Bass Pack
- Train Sim World 2020
- Train Sim World 2020 Collector’s Edition
- Train Sim World 2020 Deluxe Edition
- Trials Rising – Expansion pass
- Troll and I
- Trophy Hunters Equipment Pack
- Tropico 5 – Complete Collection Upgrade Pack
- Tropico 5 – Espionage
- Tropico 5 – Waterborne
- Tropico 6 – Llama of Wall Street
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
- Ultrawings
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Remastered
- Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception Remastered
- Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune Remastered
- Valentino Rossi The Game
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Deluxe Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition
- Watch_Dogs 2 – No Compromise
- Watch_Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Watch_Dogs 2 – MEGA PACK
- Watch_Dogs 2 – Season Pass
- Watch_Dogs 2 Human Conditions
- Watch_Dogs Bad Blood
- Watch_Dogs Conspiracy
- Watch_Dogs Season Pass
- West Somerset Railway
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- World War Z – Season Pass
- WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championsh…
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
- WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition
- XCOM 2 Reinforcement Pack
- XCOM 2
- XCOM 2 Collection
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- XCOM 2 Resistance Warrior Pack
- XCOM 2: Alien Hunters
- XCOM 2: Anarchy’s Children
- XCOM 2: Shen’s Last Gift
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
Ik ga American Fugitive en Bloodstained Ritual of Night op de kop tikken.
Ik twijfel over Far Cry 5. Kan iemand mij vertellen of dit spel de moeite waard is? Far cry 3 was een topper, deel 4 iets minder.
Weet niet of Wrc 8 wat is…..lijkt me wel wat maar ze zeggen dat Dirt 2.0 beter is.
En de graphics moeten niet geweldig zijn…kan iemand dat bevestigen?
@Anoniem-2581: Ik vond Far Cry 5 leuk. Genoeg te doen.
@Anoniem-2581: Ik heb alleen Far Cry 5 gespeeld maar vond het wel een heel vet spel. Maar dat kwam ook doordat de setting / sfeer mij erg aanspreekt. Daar hou ik echt van.
@Anoniem-2581: Far Cry 5 is qua verhaal erg goed en tocg wel wat vernieuwend.
Waar blijft die Ps Plus discount
Dank voor jullie reacties. Ik heb FC 5 zojuist aangeschaft.
@Melvin: ik herhaal me waarschijnlijk maar ik heb enkel dirt rally 2.0 en ik ben hier best wel tevreden van. Moeilijk maar leuk, grapisch ook wek goed en tunen werkt wel goed als je wat settings opzoekt. Maakt groot verschil. Wrc8 nooit gespeeld gehad dus kan me enkel uitspreken over dirt…
@Melvin:
Ik heb beide en vermaak me ook met beide. De stages in WRC 8 zijn geweldig.
@Anoniem-2581: echt een matig spel, gameplay herhaald zichzelf, map is niet zo bijzonder, alleen maar bomen, verhaal is ook matig. Enige leuke vind ik de soundtrack. Hier een link, dit kijken is het wel waard: https://youtu.be/s8ddB4GIOkc
Aardig wat deals maar ik ga denk ik niks halen, kijk nog even.
@Anoniem-2581: far cry 5 viel naar mijn mening tegen. Ik vond far cry 4 en primal nog wel leuk maar er zit geen diversiteit meer in het spel. Het is alleen maar rij, rennen en schieten
helaas weer niets bij wat ik niet al heb