

Terwijl de Mega maart sale in de PlayStation Store van start is gegaan en Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey de huidige PlayStation Store deal van de week is, is er nog een andere sale gelanceerd. Deze sale beslaat iets meer dan 50 games en is dus niet heel groot.

Het uitgangspunt van deze reeks aanbiedingen is dat alle games voor een bedrag van maximaal €19,99 worden aangeboden, veelal tegen nog lagere prijzen. Er zitten best wat mooie titels tussen, dus neem zeker even een kijkje in het lijstje hieronder.

Voor de sale in de PlayStation Store kan je hier terecht.