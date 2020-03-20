Terwijl de Mega maart sale in de PlayStation Store van start is gegaan en Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey de huidige PlayStation Store deal van de week is, is er nog een andere sale gelanceerd. Deze sale beslaat iets meer dan 50 games en is dus niet heel groot.
Het uitgangspunt van deze reeks aanbiedingen is dat alle games voor een bedrag van maximaal €19,99 worden aangeboden, veelal tegen nog lagere prijzen. Er zitten best wat mooie titels tussen, dus neem zeker even een kijkje in het lijstje hieronder.
Voor de sale in de PlayStation Store kan je hier terecht.
- Gran Turismo Sport – Van €19,99 voor €12,99
- The Last Guardian – Van €34,99 voor €11,24
- Assassin’s Creed: Rogue Remastered – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Need for Speed: Payback – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
- Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Outward – Van €39,99 voor €15,99
- MotoGP 19 – Van €69,99 voor €11,49
- EA Familiebundel – Van €39,99 voor €12,99
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Watch_Dogs Complete Edition – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge – Van €59,99 voor €19,99
- Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros Edition – Van €54,99 voor €15,24
- Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Gold Edition – Van €49,99 voor €17,99
- Need for Speed: Rivals – Complete Edition – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
- Tour de France 2019 – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Gravity Rush 2 – Van €39,99 voor €12,99
- Everybody’s Golf VR – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Steep X Games Gold Edition – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Yooka-Laylee – Van €39,99 voor €12,99
- V-Rally 4 – Van €59,99 voor €14,99
- Arise: A simple story – Van €19,99 voor €14,99
- Hunting Simulator – Van €59,99 voor €14,99
- Narcos: Rise of the Cartels – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Dakar 18 – Van €24,99 voor €11,99
- Fade to Silence – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Merge Games Mega Bundle – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2019 Edition – Van €44,99 voor €12,99
- Torn – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Van €79,99 voor €9,99
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €14,99
- Prey – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
- Bee Simulator – Van €39,99 voor €17,99
- Pro Fishing Simulator – Van €44,99 voor €12,99
- Gun Club VR – Van €24,99 voor €14,99
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet – Van €59,99 voor €19,99
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship – Van €59,99 voor €16,99
- Spike Volleyball – Van €59,99 voor €14,99
- V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition – Van €79,99 voor €15,99
- Genesis Alpha One – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Layers of Fear + Observer_ Bundle – Van €39,99 voor €12,99
- Mini Motor Racing X – Van €24,99 voor €16,99
- Mini Motor Racing X Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €34,99 voor €19,99
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut – Van €39,99 voor €14,99
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew – The Next Generation Bundel – Van €29,99 voor €19,99
- Rush VR – Van €24,99 voor €12,99
- Transference – Van €24,99 voor €14,99
- ReadySet Heroes – Van €19,99 voor €12,99
- Trials of the Blood Dragon + Trials Fusion Awesome Max Edition – Van €44,99 voor €14,99
- Rabbids Invasion Gold Edition – Van €54,99 voor €19,99
- Farmer’s Dynasty – Van €44,99 voor €17,99
- Farmer’s Dynasty Deluxe Edition – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
- Knights and Bikes – Van €20,99 voor €14,99
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Ver2.0 – Van €24,99 voor €17,99
- Espire 1: VR Operative – Van €29,99 voor €19,99
- The Unicorn Princess – Van €29,99 voor €12,99