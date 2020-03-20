Final Fantasy-fans hebben er lang op moeten wachten, maar 10 april is het eindelijk zover: dan komt de remake van het zevende deel in de reeks eindelijk uit. Wil je de fysieke versie van de game aanschaffen, dan is het mogelijk dat je toch iets langer moet wachten.

Square Enix heeft laten weten dat zij niet kunnen garanderen dat de fysieke versie van de game op tijd in de winkels zal liggen. Dit komt natuurlijk door het coronavirus, waardoor ook distributeurs en retailers maatregelen hebben genomen, die voor vertraging kunnen zorgen. Dit kan er in sommige landen voor zorgen dat de game op 10 april nog niet in je favoriete game-winkel ligt.

Grijp je op releasedatum mis, dan heb je twee alternatieve mogelijkheden: of je wacht tot de fysieke versie is aangekomen of je schaft de digitale versie in de PlayStation Store aan, die natuurlijk wel op 10 april beschikbaar zal zijn.

De volledige statement van Square Enix is als volgt:

Due to the extraordinary circumstances the world is facing with the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to update you on how this will impact the forthcoming release of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Our first priority is the well-being and safety of our fans and customers, taking into account regional government and World Health Organization advice.

The worldwide release of Final Fantasy VII Remake on April 10 will go ahead. However, with unforeseeable changes in the distribution and retail landscape, which varies across countries, it is increasingly likely that some of you will not get hold of your copy of the game on the release date.

We are monitoring the situation on a daily basis and working with our partners, retailers, and Square Enix teams across Europe and the Americas to do everything we can to ensure as many of you as possible can play the game on April 10.

We want to keep you updated ahead of the release and intend to post again this Friday, March 20 with any further news. So please stay tuned to our official channels.

For any other questions regarding the release, please contact our Square Enix Store Customer Service teams or your relevant retailer for more information on availability in your region.