Team Ninja mag trots zijn op zichzelf met NioH 2, want men heeft zich met dit nieuwe deel op veel vlakken weten te overtreffen. Wij waren ook zeker over de game te spreken, zoals je in onze review kunt lezen. Toch kent de game nog wat bugs en die worden aangepakt met een nieuwe update.

Update 1.04 kan je nu downloaden en die is een kleine 500MB groot. Deze update brengt dus met name bug fixes met zich mee, maar er worden ook een aantal zaken aangepast. Zo worden bepaalde aanvallen van wat vijanden zwakker gemaakt. Verder werden sommige missies met een verkeerde level indicatie aangeduid, wat nu is opgelost en het vereiste level ligt nu dichter tegen de daadwerkelijke ervaring aan.