Team Ninja mag trots zijn op zichzelf met NioH 2, want men heeft zich met dit nieuwe deel op veel vlakken weten te overtreffen. Wij waren ook zeker over de game te spreken, zoals je in onze review kunt lezen. Toch kent de game nog wat bugs en die worden aangepakt met een nieuwe update.
Update 1.04 kan je nu downloaden en die is een kleine 500MB groot. Deze update brengt dus met name bug fixes met zich mee, maar er worden ook een aantal zaken aangepast. Zo worden bepaalde aanvallen van wat vijanden zwakker gemaakt. Verder werden sommige missies met een verkeerde level indicatie aangeduid, wat nu is opgelost en het vereiste level ligt nu dichter tegen de daadwerkelijke ervaring aan.
Nioh 2 Update 1.04 Patch Notes
- Added the ability to easily increase the skill level of other weapons if the skill level of one weapon type is high
- Weapon proficiency requirements have been relaxed for some missions missions
- Reduces the strength of “Gaki” and reduces the power of specific attacks
- Reduced the power of attacks with excessively high damage for the following enemies: “Youki” and “Saruoni”
- “Skebito” health increased
- Adjusted the recommended level notation so that the recommended levels for some missions are appropriate
- When “Ushioni” rushes into a weir (cough), the horn is pierced so that the weir is not destroyed by jump attack etc.
- Reduced the physical strength and defense of “Shimama Ryoan” in the main mission “Bleaking Water”
- Adjusted the homing of the hatchet skill “ earth killing ” upward
- Relax the vacant wisdom required to release the half-you skill “ Blow Tiger Strike ”
- The protection of the guardian spirit, “Hyibitori”, has been changed so that the “recovery of the drug” has a spillover effect,
and the spillover range has been limited from unlimited distance to 7m.
- Increased the distance that Mujina responds to gesturesNioh 2 update 1.04 patch notes
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where the effects of the tsumoku were not reflected on the minimap
- Fixed a bug that rarely caused all enemies to stop attacking
- Fixed a bug where if you set up a battle with a sword, you could be devoured before the battle was completed
- Fixed a bug where the attack would not hit if a strong attack was made when an attack was hit at the bottom of the sword
- Fixed a bug where the hatchet throwing skill could not hit enemies in the permanent area
- Fixed a bug that caused the sword skill “Zenigiri” to fall when used on a cliff
- Fixed a bug that could trigger under certain circumstances even if the two-sword skill “Disturbed Slash” was not acquired
- Fixed an issue where spear martial art “Chidori” would not home properly when used on some enemies
- Fixed a bug where the chain sickle skill “Footwear” was being hit by the wall
- Fixed a bug where the Ushioni soul spell might not hit properly on some terrain
- Fixed an issue where the guardian spirits of the guardian spirits “Kamika” and “Siasha” did not give an advantageous effect to themselves
- Fixed a bug where “Sohaya Shu (Naginata-Kama)” attack sometimes did not hit properly
- Fixed a bug that caused Genbu’s guardian spirit skill to freeze for a certain amount of time when hitting “Asai Nagamasa”
- Fixed a bug where “Sake Drinking Doji” sometimes repeated steps in the same direction many times
- Fixed a bug that sometimes took a long time to land when Naotaka Magara and Nao Shubo Nao emerged
- Fixed a bug where when a “Nurikabe” was launched by a long-range attack, it might not be attacked until approaching
- Fixed a bug where some small sea monsters in the main mission “Ayakashi Overnight Castle” would not be resurrected when resuming death
- Fixed a bug where enemies would be buried in walls when performing a drop attack at a specific point in the main mission “Wait at Exit”
- Fixed a bug that caused the boss not to be scared when destroying a gimmick in the area in the boss battle of the main mission “Wait at the exit”
- Fixed a bug where in the multiplayer of the main mission “Kaiyama Glacier”, “Moonless” might not follow the player
- Fixed a bug where the number of hairs displayed on the mission selection screen was incorrectly displayed in the main mission “Burning Flame”
- Fixed a bug in the main mission “Golden Castle (Ayakashi no Yumeji)” in a multiplayer boss battle where the boss might not go down even if the conditions were met.
- Fixed a bug that could prevent players from entering the battle area during the Submission “Ayakashi Kagura” and “In the Lesson”
- Fixed a bug where the mission would automatically end in rare cases if the host selected “Proceed” after clearing in multiplayer of the submission “Large Heaven”
- Fixed a bug where the maximum amount of martial arts that could be earned in “Dedication” was not correctly reflected
- Fixed a bug where the recipe book for “Kirei-no-kami-no-Bowl” could be obtained twice if the conditions were met.
- Fixed a bug where the special effect of the soul charge, “Activating a monster with 0 physical strength (in the darkness)”, sometimes bends into the ground, etc.
- Fixed a bug where the setting of “Rare character string” in “Online setting” might not be reflected
- Fixed a bug where the gauge of other players on the left side of the screen might disappear when the in-game health bar of the rare game was set to “Display if there is fluctuation” in “Online Settings”
- Other minor bug fixes
Ik ben nog geen bugs tegen gekomen maar ik vindt wel klein beetje jamer dat die slang met vrouwen kop niet wat slapper is gemaakt het voor mij een vijand die ik moeilijk versla terwijl alle anderen goed te doen zijn behalve raven-tengu
@Frenchcorepower: oh jij bent dus een van die slappelingen die de game te moeilijk vindt. Ik vind het goed dat developers luisteren naar de gamers, maar ik kan er niet tegen als ze de game makkelijker maken omdat er een paar mensen klagen.
Tip: dat slangenmens kan niet tegen lightning. Doe er je voordeel mee.
@Anoniem-2306: ik vindt de game niet te moeilijk het zijn maar 2 vijanden die ik moeilijk vindt de rest is makkelijk
@Anoniem-2306:
Leer lezen ipv van te schelden.
Eindelijk die kut Gaki generfed.
@Frenchcorepower: Dan moet je beter worden. Is toch suf als developers alles makkelijker gaan maken. Er zitten zoveel mechanics in deze game die een gevecht al makkelijker kunnen maken. Maak daar gebruik van
@Sensu: haha ja eindelijk
Tip voor de samurai onder ons: maak een screenshot van elke yokai illustration. Zo hou je makkelijk bij wat de zwakke punten van de enemies zijn. Wat iemand boven mij al beschreef: er zitten zoveel mechanics in de game om moeilijke vijanden te verslaan. Maar je moet er wel een beetje moeite voor doen. Ik heb totaal geen probleem met Gaki, omdat ik weet dat hij niet tegen Purity kan. Dus ik upgrade mij. Onmyo skills en voeg purification toe aan mijn wapen. Als je deze game als een standaard hack n slash benadert, dan krijg je inderdaad billenkoek. De game heeft zoveel diepgang, maar als ik het zo lees, gebruikt niemand de volle mogelijkheden van Nioh 2. Dit is mijn oordeel en daar moet u het mee doen.