Gisteren wisten we nog te melden dat NioH 2 een kleine update had gekregen in de vorm van versie 1.04. Team Ninja had kennelijk nog een hoop veranderingen op de planning staan, want intussen is er wederom een nieuwe update voor de game verschenen: versie 1.05 is namelijk vanaf nu te downloaden. Net zoals bij versie 1.04 het geval was, voegt deze update geen nieuwe content toe, maar het brengt wel een hoop (kleine) bugfixes.

De volledige patchnotes kan je hieronder nalezen. Lees ook zeker onze review eens na als je meer wilt weten over de game zelf.