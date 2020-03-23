

Volgende week vrijdag ligt Resident Evil 3 Remake in de winkels en als Capcom de lijn van Resident Evil 2 Remake doorzet, dan krijgen we straks weer een absolute topper op ons bord. Tot het zover is moeten we het echter met de demo doen, die al een paar dagen beschikbaar is in de PlayStation Store.

Om alvast ietwat vooruit te kijken hebben we nu ook het overzicht met Trophies voor je. De onderstaande lijst geeft aan wat je zoal moet doen in de game om de platinum Trophy te bemachtigen. Afgezien van alle details hieronder zijn er ook nog vier verborgen Trophies, maar de waarde daarvan is niet bekend.

Platinum

Farewell Raccoon

-Obtain all trophies

Goud

Sensational

-Complete the game with S-Rank.

Zilver

Let It Go

-Push Nemesis to abandon an object.

The Power of Gems

-Place all the gems in the metro station clock.

The Flower with Fuses

-Collect all the fuses in the hangar in less than 5 minutes.

G.I. Jill

-Complete the game in “Hardcore” mode or higher.

Pandora’s Box

-Complete the game without opening the item chest.

Double Cut

-Defeat two enemies with a single shot.

All Seen, All Read

-Read all Story Documents.

Open Sesame

-Open all safes, lockers and locks.

Tonic Jill

-Complete the game in “Normal” mode or higher.

You’re Not Bad!

-Complete the game without using more than one healing item.

Parked in Double File

-Complete the game in less than 2 hours.

Brons

Hard awakening

-Escape from Jill’s building.

Go ahead, in the metro

-Escape from the residential area of ​​Raccoon City.

Change of scenery

-Leave downtown Raccoon City.

A Little Space

-Increase the inventory capacity.

Backfire

-Defeat Nemesis on the roof.

Emergency Call

-Leave the police station.

Breaking Brad

-Kill Brad.

I don’t know what I have

-Leave the square of the clock tower.

Near the Danger

-Follow Nicholai into the depths of the installation.

Nemesis, the Return

-Defeat Nemesis in its 2nd form.

Nemesis, the return of revival

-Defeat Nemesis in its 3rd form.

Fuuusion!

-Make an item.

Is it approved?

-Upgrade a weapon.

Saturated Emergencies

-Resist the horde of zombies.

Hello Charlie!

-Destroy a Charlie Figurine.

Traveling Arsenal

-Obtain all available weapons in the campaign.