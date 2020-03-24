De PlayStation Store heeft weer een gedeeltelijke update gekregen en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht aan nieuwe releases. Vandaag verschijnen er een hoop nieuwe games en daar komen er de komende dagen nog een flink aantal bij. Ook aan downloadbare content ontbreekt het uiteraard niet, daarvoor eveneens het overzicht hieronder en zie anders de PlayStation Store.
Games
- Creature in the Well – €12,99 (PS4)
- Element Space – €24,99 (PS4)
- Freedom Finger – €13,99 (PS4)
- Wartile – €19,99 (PS4)
- Wartile Complete Edition – €26,99 (PS4)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution – €39,99 (PS4)
- Paper Beast – €29,99 (PS VR)
- Wheel of Fortune (PS4)
- Wheel of Fortune + JEOPARDY (PS4)
- Dissection (PS4)
- JEOPARDY (PS4)
- Moons of Madness (PS4)
- Roundguard (PS4)
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York (PS4)
Vanaf 25 maart
- Duck Souls+ (PS4)
- Odallus: The Dark Call (PS4)
- Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (PS4)
- The Casebook of Arkady Smith (PS4)
- Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure (PS4)
Vanaf 26 maart
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition (PS4)
- Arcade Archives IKARI III -THE RESCUE- (PS4)
- Mekorama (PS4)
- The Lost Legends of Redwall : The Scout (PS4)
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter (PS VR)
Vanaf 27 maart
- Dogurai (PS4)
- Gigantosaurus The Game (PS4)
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4)
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus Character Pass Set (PS4)
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4)
- LA-MULANA (PS4)
- LA-MULANA 2 (PS4)
- LEGO DC Heroes & Villains Bundle (PS4)
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Month 1 Edition (PS4)
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Month 1 Edition (PS4)
- The LEGO Movie Videogame Bundle (PS4)
- A-Tech Cybernetic VR (PS VR)
Downloadbare content
Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne (PS4)
- Kapsel: Analytics Director – Gratis
- Kapsel: Commander – Gratis
- Kapsel: Excitable A-Lister – Gratis
- Kapsel: Serious Handler – Gratis
- Kapsel: The Seeker – Gratis
- Kapsel: The Tracker – Gratis
- Kapsel: Third Fleet Master – Gratis
- MHW:I kamerdecor: Klein beetje glamour-decorset – €1,99
- MHW:I kamerdecor: Minimodel-set – €1,99
- MHW:I kamerdecor: Splendid-decorset – €9,99
- MHW:I-monsterfiguur: Barroth – €2,99
- MHW:I-monsterfiguur: Diablos – €2,99
- MHW:I-monsterfiguur: Girros and Great Girros – €2,99
- MHW:I-monsterfiguur: Jyuratodus – €2,99
- MHW:I-monsterfiguur: Namielle – €2,99
- MHW:I-monsterfiguur: Paolumu – €2,99
- MHW:I-monsterfiguur: Safi’jiiva – €2,99
- MHW:I-monsterfiguur: Tzitzi-Ya-Ku – €2,99
- MHW:I-monsterfiguur: Wulg – €2,99
- MHW:I-monsterfiguur: Xeno’jiiva – €2,99
- MHW:I-monsterfiguur: Yian Garuga – €2,99
- MHW:I-monsterfiguur: Zinogre – €2,99
- MHW:I-muziekspeler: extra muziekset 4 – €3,99
- MHW:I-muziekspeler: extra muziekset 5 – €4,99
- Monsterfiguur-bundel 1 – €19,99
- Monsterfiguur-bundel 2 – €19,99
- Monsterfiguur-bundel 3 – €26,99
- Pendant: Dwalende nachtschade – €0,99
- Pendant: Dwalende Paolumu – €0,99
- Pendant: Koraalpukei-riem – €0,99
- Pendant: Pukei-riem – €0,99
- Pendant: Regenboogballonnen – €0,99
- Pendant: Rode ballon – €0,99
- Pendant: Rode en witte ballonnen – €0,99
- Pendant: Vliegende Meduso – €0,99
- Pendant: Vliegende Meduso-kolonie – €0,99
- Pendant: Zwaaiende furieuze Rajang – €0,99
- Pendant: Zwaaiende Rajang – €0,99
- Stickerset: Friendly Greetings Set – €1,99
World War Z (PS4)
- War Heroes Pack – €9,99
War Thunder (PS4)
- Rooikat 105 Pack – €59,99
- CV 90105 TML Pack – €59,99
Train Sim World (PS4)
Titan Quest (PS4)
- Ragnarök – €19,99
Tekken 7 (PS4)
- Cave of Enlightenment – €2,99
- Fahkumram – €5,99
Killing Floor 2 (PS4)
- Spectre HRG wapenskinpakket – €4,99
- Jaeger MKII wapenskinpakket – €7,99
- Compoundboog – €9,99
- Bronzen premium cyberpunkkaartjesbundel – €9,99
- Gouden premium cyberpunkkaartjesbundel – €29,99
- Cosmetisch Horzine-pakket | Serie 7 bronzen bundelpakket – €9,99
- Cosmetisch Horzine-pakket | Serie 7 zilveren bundelpakket – €19,99
- Cosmetisch Horzine-pakket | Serie 7 gouden bundelpakket – €29,99
Path of Exile (PS4)
- PlayStation Plus Bundle Five – Gratis
- Fateweaver-ondersteuningspakket – €26,99
- Darkseer-ondersteuningspakket – €26,99
DiRT Rally 2.0 (PS4)
- Colin McRae: FLAT OUT Pack – €9,99
Darwin Project (PS4)
- PlayStation Plus Blue Ninja Pack – Gratis
Zo MH World gaat effe flink op de pay-2-win tour zo te zien, of is het puur cosmetisch?
Twijfel nog over one piece, verder zit er niets bijzonders tussen.
La Mulana is al beschikbaar sinds afgelopen vrijdag. Deel 2 ook.
@Anoniem-8193: Zijn voornamelijk cosmetische items
Hmm miss de Colin mcrea pack, ander wachten we gewoon tot snowrunner uitkomt