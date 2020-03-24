De PlayStation Store heeft weer een gedeeltelijke update gekregen en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht aan nieuwe releases. Vandaag verschijnen er een hoop nieuwe games en daar komen er de komende dagen nog een flink aantal bij. Ook aan downloadbare content ontbreekt het uiteraard niet, daarvoor eveneens het overzicht hieronder en zie anders de PlayStation Store.

Games

Vanaf 25 maart

  • Duck Souls+ (PS4)
  • Odallus: The Dark Call (PS4)
  • Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (PS4)
  • The Casebook of Arkady Smith (PS4)
  • Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure (PS4)

Vanaf 26 maart

  • Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition (PS4)
  • Arcade Archives IKARI III -THE RESCUE- (PS4)
  • Mekorama (PS4)
  • The Lost Legends of Redwall : The Scout (PS4)
  • The Room VR: A Dark Matter (PS VR)

Vanaf 27 maart

  • Dogurai (PS4)
  • Gigantosaurus The Game (PS4)
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4)
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus Character Pass Set (PS4)
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4)
  • LA-MULANA (PS4)
  • LA-MULANA 2 (PS4)
  • LEGO DC Heroes & Villains Bundle (PS4)
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Month 1 Edition (PS4)
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Month 1 Edition (PS4)
  • The LEGO Movie Videogame Bundle (PS4)
  • A-Tech Cybernetic VR (PS VR)

Downloadbare content

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne (PS4)

World War Z (PS4)

War Thunder (PS4)

Train Sim World (PS4)

Titan Quest (PS4)

Tekken 7 (PS4)

Killing Floor 2 (PS4)

Path of Exile (PS4)

DiRT Rally 2.0 (PS4)

Darwin Project (PS4)