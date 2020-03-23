

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne spelers hoeven zich de komende maanden niet te vervelen, gezien Capcom een roadmap heeft vrijgegeven waarop staat dat er nog het een en ander onderweg is naar de game.

Op de roadmap is te zien dat er vandaag een nieuwe update voor de game uitkomt, versienummer 13.00 en daarvan hebben we alle details. Zie daarvoor het overzicht hieronder en het belangrijkste dat deze update doet, naast veel nieuwe features toevoegen, is het een en ander aan bugs en glitches oplossen.

Ook worden er nieuwe monsters aan de game toegevoegd, jagers kunnen dus weer op pad in de game. Verder mogen we ook in april en mei nog monsters verwachten, waarvan we Alatreon (mei) hieronder in actie zien.