Pas eind april zal MotoGP 20 verschijnen, maar bij ontwikkelaar Milestone zijn ze er erg vroeg bij. De Trophies zijn al online gegaan op het PlayStation Network en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht.
De Trophylijst bevat weinig bijzonderheden, wel is het een best uitdagende platinum. Voornamelijk vanwege het feit dat sommige Trophies best wat inspanning of veel spelen vereisen. Dat laatste is voor de fanatieke rijders onder ons geen probleem.
Hieronder hetgeen je allemaal te doen staat in MotoGP 20 die vanaf 23 april in de winkels ligt.
Platinum
MotoGP Hero
-Unlock all trophies
Goud
Collection Completed
-Unlock every Rider and Team in Historic Mode
MotoGP Champion
-Win the MotoGP Championship in Career mode as a rider
Zilver
Tyres and Fuel
-Complete 10 races with Tyre Wear and Fuel Consumption in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode
Historical Legend
-Win 10 races in Historic Mode
The Collector
-Unlock 40 rewards in Historic Mode
Professional Rider
-Complete 25 multiplayer races
Steaming Wheels
-Complete 25 valid laps in Time Attack mode
Chrono King
-Reach the Qualifying objective 20 times in Career mode
All For One
-Reach the Race objective 20 times in Career mode
Professional Test Rider
-Complete 10 Development Tests in Career mode
Moto3 Champion
-Win the Moto3 Championship in Career mode as a rider
Moto2 Champion
-Win the Moto2 Championship in Career mode as a rider
Brons
Desert Prince
-Win a race at Losail in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode
First Place in Thailand
-Win a race at Buriram in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode
Star-Spangled Victory
-Win a race at Austin in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode
Two-Wheeled Tango
-Win a race at Termas in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode
Spanish Success
-Win a race at Jerez in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode
A Spectacular Race
-Win a race at Le Mans in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode
Stylish First Place
-Win a race at Mugello in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode
Crowned Victory
-Win a race at Catalunya in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode
German Victory
-Win a race at Sachsenring in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode
The Graduate
-Win a race at Assen in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode
A New Track
-Win a race at KymiRing in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode
A Race to Remember
-Win a race at Brno in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode
High-Flying Victory
-Win a race at Spielberg in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode
For the Queen
-Win a race at Silverstone in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode
Riviera Victory
-Win a race at Misano in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode
A Hard-Earned Victory
-Win a race at Aragon in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode
The Samurai
-Win a race at Motegi in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode
A Victory Through the Wind
-Win a race at Phillip Island in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode
Malaysian Roar
-Win a race at Sepang in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode
Drop the Curtain!
-Win a race at Valencia in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode
Tea-Time Success
-Win a race at Donington in Grand Prix or Championship mode
California Victory
-Win a race at Laguna Seca in Grand Prix or Championship mode
Last Chance
-Obtain access to Qualifying 2 in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode
Pole-Man
-Obtain the Pole Position in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode
A Dive into the Past
-Win a race in Historic Mode
First Draw
-Unlock 10 rewards in Historic Mode
Card Hunter
-Unlock 20 rewards in Historic Mode
Debut
-Complete your first multiplayer race
Rookie Rider
-Complete 5 multiplayer races
Expert Rider
-Complete 10 multiplayer races
Fast Lap Specialist
-Complete 5 valid laps in Time Attack mode
Fast like a Rabbit
-Reach the Qualifying objective 5 times in Career mode
Split-Second Battles
-Reach the Qualifying objective 10 times in Career mode
A Deal’s a Deal
-Reach the Race objective 5 times in Career mode
Teamwork
-Reach the Race objective 10 times in Career mode
Winter is Here
-Complete at least 3 valid laps in a Winter Test session in Career mode
Let’s start develop
-Complete a Development Test in Career mode
Test Rider
-Complete 5 Development Tests in Career mode
Best nog wel “gek” dat we nog niets van F1 2020 hebben gehoord, meestal releasen ze laat in het seizoen, al was het vorige keer weken eerder dan “normaal”, maar toch. Hoop toch wat snel er van te horen.
@Anoniem-3597: dus je vind het “gek”? Kijk eens om je heen. Het F1 seizoen is nog niet eens begonnen. Hoe willen ze een game uitbrengen als er nog niet eens data van de auto’s en de teams is? Sommige mensen…..