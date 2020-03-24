

Pas eind april zal MotoGP 20 verschijnen, maar bij ontwikkelaar Milestone zijn ze er erg vroeg bij. De Trophies zijn al online gegaan op het PlayStation Network en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht.

De Trophylijst bevat weinig bijzonderheden, wel is het een best uitdagende platinum. Voornamelijk vanwege het feit dat sommige Trophies best wat inspanning of veel spelen vereisen. Dat laatste is voor de fanatieke rijders onder ons geen probleem.

Hieronder hetgeen je allemaal te doen staat in MotoGP 20 die vanaf 23 april in de winkels ligt.

Platinum

MotoGP Hero

-Unlock all trophies

Goud

Collection Completed

-Unlock every Rider and Team in Historic Mode

MotoGP Champion

-Win the MotoGP Championship in Career mode as a rider

Zilver

Tyres and Fuel

-Complete 10 races with Tyre Wear and Fuel Consumption in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode

Historical Legend

-Win 10 races in Historic Mode

The Collector

-Unlock 40 rewards in Historic Mode

Professional Rider

-Complete 25 multiplayer races

Steaming Wheels

-Complete 25 valid laps in Time Attack mode

Chrono King

-Reach the Qualifying objective 20 times in Career mode

All For One

-Reach the Race objective 20 times in Career mode

Professional Test Rider

-Complete 10 Development Tests in Career mode

Moto3 Champion

-Win the Moto3 Championship in Career mode as a rider

Moto2 Champion

-Win the Moto2 Championship in Career mode as a rider

Brons

Desert Prince

-Win a race at Losail in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode

First Place in Thailand

-Win a race at Buriram in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode

Star-Spangled Victory

-Win a race at Austin in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode

Two-Wheeled Tango

-Win a race at Termas in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode

Spanish Success

-Win a race at Jerez in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode

A Spectacular Race

-Win a race at Le Mans in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode

Stylish First Place

-Win a race at Mugello in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode

Crowned Victory

-Win a race at Catalunya in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode

German Victory

-Win a race at Sachsenring in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode

The Graduate

-Win a race at Assen in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode

A New Track

-Win a race at KymiRing in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode

A Race to Remember

-Win a race at Brno in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode

High-Flying Victory

-Win a race at Spielberg in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode

For the Queen

-Win a race at Silverstone in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode

Riviera Victory

-Win a race at Misano in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode

A Hard-Earned Victory

-Win a race at Aragon in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode

The Samurai

-Win a race at Motegi in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode

A Victory Through the Wind

-Win a race at Phillip Island in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode

Malaysian Roar

-Win a race at Sepang in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode

Drop the Curtain!

-Win a race at Valencia in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode

Tea-Time Success

-Win a race at Donington in Grand Prix or Championship mode

California Victory

-Win a race at Laguna Seca in Grand Prix or Championship mode

Last Chance

-Obtain access to Qualifying 2 in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode

Pole-Man

-Obtain the Pole Position in Grand Prix, Championship or Career mode

A Dive into the Past

-Win a race in Historic Mode

First Draw

-Unlock 10 rewards in Historic Mode

Card Hunter

-Unlock 20 rewards in Historic Mode

Debut

-Complete your first multiplayer race

Rookie Rider

-Complete 5 multiplayer races

Expert Rider

-Complete 10 multiplayer races

Fast Lap Specialist

-Complete 5 valid laps in Time Attack mode

Fast like a Rabbit

-Reach the Qualifying objective 5 times in Career mode

Split-Second Battles

-Reach the Qualifying objective 10 times in Career mode

A Deal’s a Deal

-Reach the Race objective 5 times in Career mode

Teamwork

-Reach the Race objective 10 times in Career mode

Winter is Here

-Complete at least 3 valid laps in a Winter Test session in Career mode

Let’s start develop

-Complete a Development Test in Career mode

Test Rider

-Complete 5 Development Tests in Career mode