

Er zijn twee sales actief in de PlayStation Store, zoals we vorige week al lieten weten. Kort daarna is er nog een derde sale online gegaan en die richt zich op games die maximaal €9,99 kosten, veelal een stuk lager.

Met ruim 150 aanbiedingen op voornamelijk games zitten er erg aantrekkelijke deals tussen, perfect om de huidige periode door te komen terwijl je thuiszit. Hieronder een overzicht van alle games die in de aanbieding zijn, voor het overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier terecht.