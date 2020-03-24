Er zijn twee sales actief in de PlayStation Store, zoals we vorige week al lieten weten. Kort daarna is er nog een derde sale online gegaan en die richt zich op games die maximaal €9,99 kosten, veelal een stuk lager.
Met ruim 150 aanbiedingen op voornamelijk games zitten er erg aantrekkelijke deals tussen, perfect om de huidige periode door te komen terwijl je thuiszit. Hieronder een overzicht van alle games die in de aanbieding zijn, voor het overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier terecht.
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag – Standard Edition – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- The Order: 1886 – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- Knack 2 – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- Knowledge is Power: Decades – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Knowledge is Power – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Far Cry 4 – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition – Van €24,99 voor €4,99
- Unravel Yarny-bundel – Van €29,99 voor €7,99
- Battlefield 4 – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- Battlefield 1 Revolution – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- Frantics – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Rayman Legends – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- STEEP – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- That’s You! – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Journey – Van €14,99 voor €3,99
- Journey Collector’s Edition – Van €24,99 voor €4,99
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Wolfenstein: The New Order – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- The Evil Within – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- BEYOND: Two Souls – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- Heavy Rain – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition – Van €29,99 voor €6,99
- Chimparty – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Killzone: Shadow Fall – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- The Wolf Among Us – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Trackmania Turbo – Van €29,99 voor €7,99
- Helldivers: Superaarde Ultimate Edition – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- Knack – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- LIMBO and INSIDE Bundle – Van €26,99 voor €8,99
- INSIDE – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- LIMBO – Van €8,99 voor €3,99
- Hungry Shark World – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition – Van €14,99 voor €5,99
- Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Déraciné – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- Puyo Puyo Tetris – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry – Van €14,99 voor €7,99
- Road Redemption – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- The Inpatient – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- The Crew – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch – Van €13,99 voor €3,99
- Battlefield: Hardline Ultimate Edition – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Shadow of the Beast – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition – Van €21,99 voor €6,99
- The Technomancer – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Handball 17 – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – Van €29,99 voor €7,99
- ALIENATION – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy – Van €24,99 voor €6,99
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
- Beach Buggy Racing – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- My Little Riding Champion – Van €34,99 voor €9,99
- Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
- RESOGUN – Van €12,99 voor €3,99
- Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Seasons after Fall – Van €9,99 voor €2,49
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Van €79,99 voor €9,99
- Flower – Van €7,99 voor €2,99
- ZOMBI – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle – Van €29,99 voor €5,99
- Agents of Mayhem – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
- Tearaway Unfolded – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- The Last of Us: Left Behind – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Hustle Kings VR – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Layers of Fear – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Kona – Van €14,99 voor €3,99
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Space Junkies – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Risk – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom – Van €9,99 voor €2,49
- PLANET ALPHA – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Tour de France 2017 – Van €14,99 voor €3,59
- Tumble VR – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign- – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Tetraminos – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Child of Light – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- The Unfinished Swan – Van €12,99 voor €3,99
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- flOw – Van €4,99 voor €2,99
- Raging Justice – Van €12,99 voor €3,99
- Escape Plan – Van €12,99 voor €2,99
- Escape Plan Collectie – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Outcast – Second Contact – Van €44,99 voor €7,99
- Outcast – Second Contact Deluxe Edition – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- Mahjong – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure – Van €24,99 voor €4,99
- Grow Up – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut – Van €14,99 voor €3,99
- Goat Simulator – Van €8,99 voor €2,99
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY – Van €23,99 voor €7,99
- Bound – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Dreamfall Chapters – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Beyond Eyes – Van €12,99 voor €3,99
- RIOT – Civil Unrest – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Premium Pool Arena – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Sheltered – Van €12,99 voor €4,49
- Fat Princess Adventures – Van €14,99 voor €5,99
- Fat Princess Adventures Mega Loot-bundel – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Zeeslag – Van €14,99 voor €9,99
- CounterSpy – Van €12,99 voor €2,99
- Super Stardust Ultra – Van €12,99 voor €3,99
- Super Stardust Ultra VR – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Stifled – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
- Grow Home – Van €7,99 voor €2,99
- Motorcycle Club – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
- Matterfall – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- No Heroes Allowed! VR – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- Malicious Fallen – Van €29,99 voor €6,99
- Malicious Fallen Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- Solitaire – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- Entwined – Van €7,99 voor €2,99
- LA Cops – Van €13,99 voor €3,99
- Risk Urban Assault – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Trials Fusion – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux – Van €6,99 voor €0,75
- Animal Force – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Doki-Doki Universe – Van €7,49 voor €2,99
- Riptide GP2 – Van €6,99 voor €1,99
- Riptide GP Bundle – Van €12,99 voor €3,99
- Riptide GP: Renegade – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- Ultieme Sound Shapes Bundel – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Sound Shapes – Van €12,99 voor €2,99
- 2Dark – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Boggle – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Brick Breaker – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin – Van €18,99 voor €4,99
- Trials of the Blood Dragon – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Tango Fiesta – Van €9,99 voor €0,99
- Salary Man Escape – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Vector Unit Triple Pack – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Mighty No. 9 – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
- Flockers – Van €24,99 voor €3,49
- Trials of the Blood Dragon + OST – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Next Up Hero – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Rabbids Invasion: De interactieve tv-serie – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Toy Soldiers: War Chest – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Penarium – Van €8,99 voor €1,99
- Full Throttle Remastered – Van €14,99 voor €3,99
- Psychonauts – Van €10,99 voor €2,99
- Broken Age – Van €14,99 voor €3,99
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered – Van €14,99 voor €3,99
- Grim Fandango Remastered – Van €14,99 voor €3,99
Wat een zooitje
@Killionaire: omdat jouw game er niet bij staat? Lekker genuanceerd antwoord. Met spellen zoals Rayman Legends, Trials Fusion, Assassin’s Vreed Black Flag en Need for Speed ertussen denk ik niet dat je over een “zooitje” kan spreken. Maar goed, ieder zijn ding. Succes met Call of Duty Warzone en Fortnite.
@Anoniem-7596: Hij bedoelde vast dat het niet alfabetisch stond of op prijs 😉
@Killionaire: Inderdaad!
“Er zijn twee sales actief in de PlayStation Store, zoals we vorige week al lieten weten. Kort daarna is er nog een derde sale online gegaan en die richt zich op games die maximaal €9,99 kosten, veelal een stuk lager.”
Met andere woorden: “Er is al een paar dagen een sale online maar we zijn het vergeten te melden, dus hier is alsnog de lijst.” :p
Niks voor mij
@Killionaire: Puur smaak natuurlijk
@Anoniem-7596: chill the fuck out
@Solid_Snake_NL: 😉
Wildlands season pass voor 9,99
Shadow of the beast is een echte amiga classic. (Alles van psygnosis op amiga was de absolute top, old school amiga fans zullen dit bevestigen)
Resogun eindelijk maar eens gekocht. Had hem in 2013 niet met ps+ dus tja