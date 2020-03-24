God of War is niet alleen bekend van de verschillende games, ook zijn er boeken, stripboeken en meer verschenen. Dark Horse Comics heeft laten weten dat er nu weer een nieuwe comic serie onderweg is.

De nieuwe reeks zal onder de naam God of War: Fallen God worden aangeboden en het eerste deel zal op 24 juni uitkomen. Het verhaal speelt zich af tussen God of War III – die in 2010 uitkwam op de PlayStation 3 – en God of War die in 2018 werd uitgebracht.

De officiële beschrijving van het verhaal van God of War: Fallen God is als volgt:

God of War: Fallen God follows Kratos after conquering Zeus and thwarting Athena. Believing himself to be finally free of his bondage, he sets sail for the desert in an attempt to distance himself from his home and his shame only to find his rage and guilt follow close behind. Kratos rages against the one foe that has proven to be unconquerable—himself. But a war against oneself is unwinnable, and only invites madness.