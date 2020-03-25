Bugs zijn altijd al vervelende en vooral ongewenste elementen geweest in games, dus als we te horen krijgen dat deze zaken worden uitgeroeid, zijn we uiteraard blij. Als we mogen afgaan op de patch notes van Rainbow Six Siege update 1.84, dan had de game duidelijk wel wat bugs die nog verwijderd mochten worden.

Verschillende Operators ondergaan (kleine) veranderingen, maar ook algemene gameplay en leveldesign zaken maken komaf met de bugs. De update gaat in de loop van deze week live op de PS4, alle specifieke veranderingen kan je hieronder nalezen.