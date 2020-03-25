

De nieuwste update voor Star Wars Battlefront II, Battle of Scarif, zou eigenlijk rond deze tijd uit moeten komen. Echter is deze verschoven naar mid-april, om een reden die je vast wel kunt raden.

Ook voor ontwikkelaars is COVID-19 een hel, aangezien grote studio’s nu zoveel mogelijk vanuit huis moeten werken. Waar het normaal gesproken heel gemakkelijk is om in overleg te gaan en samen te werken aan nieuwe content, is dat nu een stukje moeilijker.

Een officiële statement vanuit DICE bevestigde het uitstel.

We wanted to give you a few updates on Star Wars Battlefront II. As you may have seen, last week DICE began its work from home operations in order to best protect the team’s health and well-being.

The Star Wars team have now moved away from our office setup and into our homes.

Work continues on the game but the adjustment from the office environment into our homes has caused some knock-on effects to our workflows. We’re currently streamlining these processes and adapting as we move forward.

As a result of this we have decided to move the release of the Battle on Scarif Update to Mid-April. This is our new target time-frame but as the situation continues to develop, we will keep you posted on any further timing adjustments.

The Battle of Scarif update will see Supremacy mode come to the Age of Rebellion, and while Scarif is the main focus other locations from Rebellion will be added to the rotation. Additional locations for Heroes vs Villains and Co-Op will also be added as well as new heroes and villains making an appearance. Instant Action will be updated to include the Age of Rebellion. Finally, another way to play offline will be added to the game too.

Currently, Star Wars Battlefront 2 has double XP running and on this weekend that will be upped to triple XP to really rank up.